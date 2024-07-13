HeadRead 2024: In conversation with Finnish author Elina Backman

Elina Backman.
Elina Backman. Source: Dmitri Kotjuh/HeadRead
The 2024 HeadRead Literary Festival, featuring top authors from all over the world, took place in Tallinn earlier this year. In this video, Finnish writer Elina Backman speaks to crime literature specialist Helen Pärk.

Elina Backman is a Finnish crime writer. Having worked in media, advertising and marketing for years, she was quite late in making her debut – the first book of the Saana Havanen series All the King's Men (Kun kuningas kuolee) was published in 2020.

Saana Havas is an online journalist who lost her job and decided to spend her summer with her aunt in Central Finland, in a small town called Hartola. However, once there, she is haunted by a thirty-year-old unsolved case that began with the discovery of the body of a young girl in a river.

The story gets a new twist when another body is found at the Suomenlinna fortress with the sign of a king's crown burnt on it. The book gained immediate attention and recognition, including Elisa's Newcomer Award. A new star of Nordic Noir' was born.

Saana Havas has continued to solve murder mysteries in the books Still Waters Run Deep (Kun jäljet kaotavat, 2021) and Before the Polar Night Falls (Ennen kuin tulee pimeää, 2022). What are her future plans? This and much more was discussed by Elina Backman when she spoke to crime literature specialist Helen Pärk at the 2024 Head Read Literary Festival in Tallinn.

--

