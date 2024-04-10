British TV personality Lucy Worsley to visit Tallinn for HeadRead festival

Lucy Worsley.
Lucy Worsley. Source: Jupiter.ee
This year's HeadRead literary festival's guest list has been announced, and will bring to the Estonian capital writers, broadcasters, illustrators and other figures from the international literary scene.

Running late May to early June, the guest list includes noted British historian, writer and broadcaster Lucy Worsley.

Other guests include one of Sweden's most translated authors, Thomas Erikson; Norwegian author, film critic and screenwriter Erlend Loe; Tina Harnesk, who writes in the Sámi language; British crime writer Chris Carter and children's illustrator Marc Boutavant, from France.

The HeadRead literary festival will take place in Tallinn from May 29 to June 2.

Lucy Worsley is familiar to many in Estonia thanks to ETV and ERR's Jupiter streaming portal carrying many of her broadcasts.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Rasmus Kuningas

