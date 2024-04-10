Global Estonian Report: April 10-17

A roundup of Estonian news and events taking place around the world from April 10-17.

Between 165,000 and 200,000 Estonians are estimated to live outside the country right now, accounting for some 15-20 percent of the total number of Estonians worldwide.

With many diaspora communities located throughout the world, both in English-speaking countries and beyond, ERR News, in conjunction with the Integration Foundation (Integratsiooni Sihtasutus), has launched a weekly Global Estonian Report which will provide a weekly window into Estonian communities and culture from all over the globe.

Annual Estonian Cultural Days brings diaspora together in New York City

For more than 50 years, the New York Estonian House (NYEM), located in the heart of Manhattan, has been home to the annual Estonian Cultural Days in New York. This weekend's festival brought extra little pieces of Estonian design, music and theater to the American diaspora community..

Estonian Cultural Days in New York isn't merely an event consisting of concerts, exhibitions and performances; for the Estonian-American diaspora, its meaning runs much deeper than that.

No other event all year brings as many Estonians together in Manhattan at once as the Cultural Days held each spring.

Estonia ranked as 34th happiest country in the world

According to the annual World Happiness Report, Estonia ranks as the 34th happiest country in the world. 143 countries were ranked in this year's report. Finland was ranked as the happiest country in the world for the seventh year in a row.

Estonia dropped three places from the 2023 report where it was ranked 31st out of 137 countries.

But as general trend, Estonia has been steadily improving its happiness ranking. In 2022 Estonia was ranked 36th; in 2021 it was 40th; and in 2020 the country was only in the 51st spot. .

Get involved in organizing ESTO 2025

The Global Estonian Cultural Festival (known as ESTO) has called together Estonians from around the world since 1972, to celebrate their shared culture, heritage, and achievements – and to promote unity and reinforce the bonds between Estonians around the world.

You can now sign up for participation in the organization of ESTO 2025.

The ESTO 2025 festival will be hosted in Stockholm, Tallinn and Narva between June 26-July 2, 2025.

Upcoming events

Museum events for Estonian language learners (from April 9, Estonia-wide)

Seven museums across Estonia are offering free educational programs in simple Estonian to help learners develop their language skills.

From April 9, Estonian language learners are welcome to sign up for free events at Vabamu, Estonian Police Museum, TYPA Printing and Paper Art Center, Narva Museum, and A. H. Tammsaare Museum in Vargamäe, in addition to the Estonian Open Air Museum and the University of Tartu Museum.

Language Cafes (every Tuesday and Thursday, Tallinn)

Informal but organized gatherings, often called language cafes (keelekohvikud in Estonian), have become increasingly popular as a means of learning and practicing Estonian in a relaxed, independent environment.

Organized by the International House of Estonia.

Language Roulette: virtual conversations (April 23, online)

Language Roulette (Keelerulett) invites you to practice Estonian online! We meet virtually on Zoom in the format of short conversations. We chat in Estonian for a limited time in a random group. A positive and open atmosphere guaranteed.

Language Roulette is organized and hosted by the Integration Foundation.

Estonian camps around the world (summer 2024, worldwide)

For decades, summer camps for Estonian children have been crucial for the preservation of the language and culture in Estonian communities abroad. We have compiled information about Estonian children's and youth camps taking place this upcoming summer where participants can practice the language and meet fellow Estonians.

What is Global Estonian?

Global Estonian is an online portal, in Estonian and English, and network for Estonians and friends of Estonians around the world.

Managed by the Integration Foundation, Global Estonian brings together news, events, culture, organizations, support programs, learning opportunities and a wealth of other information from Estonian communities abroad, all in one central gateway.

