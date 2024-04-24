Global Estonian Report: April 24-May 1

A roundup of Estonian news and events taking place around the world from April 24-May 1.

Between 165,000 and 200,000 Estonians are estimated to live outside the country right now, accounting for some 15-20 percent of the total number of Estonians worldwide.

With many diaspora communities located throughout the world, both in English-speaking countries and beyond, ERR News, in conjunction with the Integration Foundation (Integratsiooni Sihtasutus), has launched a weekly Global Estonian Report which will provide a weekly window into Estonian communities and culture from all over the globe.

Next virtual forum for Estonians worldwide to be held May 2

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs' seventh virtual forum for Estonians worldwide will be held next Thursday, May 2 starting at 4 p.m. Estonian time (UTC+3).

This time, the focus will be on the opportunities young people of Estonian origin living abroad can find in Estonia – a land on the Baltic Sea coast amid forests and bogs that is growing unicorns at a heady pace. The forum will both look at the present and peek into the future.

The virtual forum will include a drawing for roundtrip airfare for two to Estonia plus two nights in a hotel in Tallinn!

Application round open for diaspora Estonian communities' educational projects

Starting this year, the activities of the network of Estonian schools abroad (VÄLEK) will be coordinated by the Estonian Language Institute (EKI).

EKI will implement the activities of the Language Program 2024-2027 in order to support the learning of the Estonian language in Estonian communities abroad, including financing educational projects, mediating educational materials, offering training as well as distributing information necessary for the activities of the network.

EKI will also provide support for educational projects with the aim of promoting studies focused on preserving the Estonian language and culture outside of Estonia and supporting activities.

The deadline for the current application round is Tuesday, May 7.

Get involved in organizing ESTO 2025

Since 1972, the Estonian World Festival, known as ESTO, has brought together Estonians from around the world to celebrate their shared culture, heritage and achievements – as well as promote unity and reinforce the bonds between Estonians worldwide.

The XIII Estonian World Festival, or ESTO 2025, will be hosted in Stockholm, Tallinn and Narva next year from June 26-July 2. Sign up now to get involved in the organization of the next ESTO!

Upcoming events

Estonian Cultural Days in Germany (April 26-28, Bonn)

The Estonian Society in Germany (EÜSL) invites everyone to its Estonian Cultural Days, hosted this year at Haus Annaberg, just outside of the city of Bonn.

Language cafes (every Tuesday and Thursday, Tallinn)

Informal but organized gatherings, often called language cafes (keelekohvikud in Estonian), have become increasingly popular as a means of learning and practicing Estonian in a relaxed, independent environment.

Organized by the International House of Estonia.

VEMU fundraising event (May 4, Toronto)

The 12th annual Museum of Estonians Abroad (VEMU) fundraising event is dedicated to Tartu – we're bringing the spirit of the European Capital of Culture to Toronto.

We're looking for answers to the question "What is the 'Spirit of Tartu?'" and exploring whether reflections of it pop up in Toronto as well.

Located in the heart of Toronto, Tartu College, which houses a university student dorm, is also home to VEMU, so it's only fitting that we celebrate this special year for Tartu as well.

Language Roulette: virtual conversations (May 7, online)

Language Roulette (Keelerulett) invites you to practice Estonian online! We meet virtually on Zoom in the format of short conversations. We chat in Estonian for a limited time in a random group. Positive and open atmosphere guaranteed.

Language Roulette is organized and hosted by the Integration Foundation.

Estonian camps around the world (summer 2024, worldwide)

For decades, summer camps for Estonian children have been crucial for the preservation of the language and culture in Estonian communities abroad.

We've compiled information about Estonian children's and youth camps taking place this upcoming summer where participants can practice the language and meet fellow Estonians.

What is Global Estonian?

Global Estonian is an online portal, in Estonian and English, and network for Estonians and friends of Estonians around the world.

Managed by the Integration Foundation, Global Estonian brings together news, events, culture, organizations, support programs, learning opportunities and a wealth of other information from Estonian communities abroad, all in one central gateway.

