Global Estonian Report: May 1-8

A roundup of Estonian news and events taking place around the world from May 1-8.

Between 165,000 and 200,000 Estonians are estimated to live outside the country right now, accounting for some 15-20 percent of the total number of Estonians worldwide.

With many diaspora communities located throughout the world, both in English-speaking countries and beyond, ERR News, in conjunction with the Integration Foundation (Integratsiooni Sihtasutus), has launched a weekly Global Estonian Report which will provide a weekly window into Estonian communities and culture from all over the globe.

Watch the virtual forum for global Estonians on May 2 and win a prize

The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs' seventh virtual forum for Estonians worldwide will be held on May 2 at 4 p.m. Estonian time.

This time, we are looking at the opportunities young people of Estonian origin living abroad can find in Estonia.

The forum is moderated by Ellen Valter, the soul and leader of KESKUS, the International Estonian Center in Toronto, and music will be provided by musician and poet EiK, who just won the popular vote of the Language Achievement Award.

We would like to highlight that the virtual forum will include a prize draw for a return plane ticket for two to Estonia with two nights of accommodation in a hotel in Tallinn. The prize draw will be held on May 10 at midday Estonian time. You can enter the lottery by watching the virtual forum later, before May 9 at 11 p.m. Estonian time.

The virtual forum will be translated into English.

Application round for educational projects of Estonian communities abroad is open

Beginning this year, the Estonian Language Institute will coordinate the activities of the network of Estonian schools abroad.

The Institute will implement the activities of the Language Program 2024-2027 in order to support the learning of the Estonian language in Estonian communities abroad: to finance educational projects, mediate educational materials, offer training and distribute information necessary for the activities of the network.

The Estonian Language Institute will also provide support for educational projects with the aim of promoting studies aimed at preserving the Estonian language and culture outside of Estonia and supporting activities.

The application round closes on May 7.

Upcoming Events

Language Cafes (Every Tuesday and Thursday, Tallinn)

Informal but organized gatherings, often called language cafes (keelekohvikud in Estonian), have become increasingly popular as a means of learning and practising Estonian in a relaxed, independent environment.

Organized by the International House of Estonia.

VEMU fundraising event (May 4, Toronto)

VEMU's (Museum of Estonians Abroad) 12th annual fundraising event is dedicated to Tartu — we're bringing the spirit of the European Capital of Culture to Toronto. We're looking for answers to the question "What is the Spirit of Tartu?," and exploring whether reflections of it pop up in Toronto as well.

VEMU's home in Toronto is Tartu College and so it's very natural and fitting that we also celebrate this special year for Tartu.

Language Roulette: virtual conversations (May 7, online)

Language Roulette (Keelerulett) invites you to practice Estonian online! We meet virtually on Zoom in the format of short conversations. We chat in Estonian for a limited time in a random group. A positive and open atmosphere guaranteed.

Language Roulette is organized and hosted by the Integration Foundation.

Estonian camps around the world (Summer 2024, worldwide)

For decades, summer camps for Estonian children have been crucial for the preservation of the language and culture in Estonian communities abroad. We have collected information about the coming summer's children and youth camps, where you can practice the Estonian language and meet your fellow nationals.

What is Global Estonian?

Global Estonian is an online portal, in Estonian and English, and network for Estonians and friends of Estonians around the world.

Managed by the Integration Foundation, Global Estonian brings together news, events, culture, organizations, support programs, learning opportunities and a wealth of other information from Estonian communities abroad, all in one central gateway.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!