Global Estonian Report: April 17-24

A roundup of Estonian news and events taking place around the world from April 17-24.

Between 165,000 and 200,000 Estonians are estimated to live outside the country right now, accounting for some 15-20 percent of the total number of Estonians worldwide.

With many diaspora communities located throughout the world, both in English-speaking countries and beyond, ERR News, in conjunction with the Integration Foundation (Integratsiooni Sihtasutus), has launched a weekly Global Estonian Report which will provide a weekly window into Estonian communities and culture from all over the globe.

Estonians abroad and the Estonian Defense League

In these anxious times, we must increasingly pay attention to national defense. Even now, when Estonia is free and not facing a direct threat, we must be prepared. How do we ensure Estonia's security even better and how can we contribute to it at home and abroad?

Estonian Defense League members Erlend Sild and Maria Grünberg write about contributing to Estonia's national defense as a volunteer while living abroad.

Teachers with spark, state support help preserve Estonian language and culture worldwide

There are schools, societies and teachers teaching the Estonian language and culture in one way or another literally around the world.

Merike Barborak, veteran principal of the New York Estonian School (NYEK) and the new coordinator of the network of Estonian schools abroad at the Institute of the Estonian Language (EKI), reflects on her thoughts in her new position.

Summer camp in Tallinn geared toward young adult diaspora Estonians

This summer, the Integration Foundation is organizing two different summer camps in Estonia – one for youth ages 13-18 and the other for young adults ages 18-30 – for members of the diaspora with Estonian roots or who were born or have lived abroad at length.

The aim of the camps is to provide an opportunity for youth and young adults with Estonian roots permanently residing in foreign countries to learn about life in Estonia, about studying and working there and about the Estonian language, culture and history.

The summer camp for young adults will take place this August 14-24 in Tallinn, welcoming 30 campers, 20 of whom live abroad and 10 in Estonia, who are interested in getting to know Estonia better.

Registration for the youth camp closed on April 14. The deadline for registering for the young adults' camp is Sunday, April 21.

Next virtual forum for Estonians worldwide to be held May 2

Save the date! The next Ministry of Foreign Affairs-organized virtual forum for Estonians worldwide will be held Thursday, May 2 starting at 4 p.m. Estonian time (UTC+3).

Watch the forum for the chance to win a prize – roundtrip airfare for two to Estonia!

Upcoming events

Language cafes (every Tuesday and Thursday, Tallinn)

Informal but organized gatherings, often called language cafes (keelekohvikud in Estonian), have become increasingly popular as a means of learning and practicing Estonian in a relaxed, independent environment.

Organized by the International House of Estonia.

Veterans Day (April 23, Estonia)

By observing Veterans Day on April 23, we thank and acknowledge those individuals who have strengthened Estonia's security and international credibility in military operations far from home, as well as their families and loved ones.

Veterans Day was first celebrated in Estonia in 2013.

Language Roulette: virtual conversations (April 23, online)

Language Roulette (Keelerulett) invites you to practice Estonian online! We meet virtually on Zoom in the format of short conversations. We chat in Estonian for a limited time in a random group. Positive and open atmosphere guaranteed.

Language Roulette is organized and hosted by the Integration Foundation.

Estonian camps around the world (summer 2024, worldwide)

For decades, summer camps for Estonian children have been crucial for the preservation of the language and culture in Estonian communities abroad. We have compiled information about Estonian children's and youth camps taking place this upcoming summer where participants can practice the language and meet fellow Estonians.

What is Global Estonian?

Global Estonian is an online portal, in Estonian and English, and network for Estonians and friends of Estonians around the world.

Managed by the Integration Foundation, Global Estonian brings together news, events, culture, organizations, support programs, learning opportunities and a wealth of other information from Estonian communities abroad, all in one central gateway.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!