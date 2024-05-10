Global Estonian Report: May 8-15

A roundup of Estonian news and events taking place around the world from May 8-15.

Between 165,000 and 200,000 Estonians are estimated to live outside the country right now, accounting for some 15-20 percent of the total number of Estonians worldwide.

With many diaspora communities located throughout the world, both in English-speaking countries and beyond, ERR News, in conjunction with the Integration Foundation (Integratsiooni Sihtasutus), has launched a weekly Global Estonian Report which will provide a weekly window into Estonian communities and culture from all over the globe.

Global Estonian virtual forum: Estonia is an opportunity

On May 2, the virtual forum of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Estonians around the world took place for the seventh time. This time the focus was on opportunities for young people with Estonian roots to study and work in Estonia.

Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Jonatan Vseviov, who gave the opening remarks at the forum, emphasized the importance of every Estonian for the Estonian state.

"Our goal is to ensure that all Estonians abroad are aware of developments in Estonia, have a say in them and do one thing in the world," said Vseviov. "There are few Estonians in the world and each of us is an ambassador of Estonia."

The global Estonian virtual forum takes place twice a year and offers food for thought to Estonians both at home and abroad.

Millennials might prefer to live abroad due to Eastern European mentality in Estonia

Although economic conditions may prevent young people who have moved abroad from returning to Estonia, they are also deterred by values perceived as Eastern European, write researchers from the University of Tartu. However, most young people who have moved across the border still consider it important to identify as Estonian.

The so-called Generation Y came of age after Estonia joined the European Union. According to Terje Toomistu, a researcher in ethnology at the University of Tartu, it is now the norm for this generation to go abroad for studies or work for a while. "Interestingly, identifying oneself as Estonian remains very important among young people living abroad. Over 80 percent of them consider it significant, surpassing all other categories of affiliation proposed in the survey," she points out.

Winners of the support program for Estonian publications abroad

The purpose of the grant program is to support the sustainability of news publications in Estonian foreign communities, strengthening the sense of unity with Estonia, and preserving and promoting the Estonian language and culture.

Eleven projects (a total of €45,000) from eight countries received funding. The countries included Australia, Belgium, Canada, Finland, Germany, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United States.

The application round was financed by the Estonan Ministry of Foreign Affairs and organized by the Integration Foundation.

Upcoming Events

Language Cafes (every Tuesday and Thursday, Tallinn)

Informal but organized gatherings, often called language cafes (keelekohvikud in Estonian), have become increasingly popular as a means of learning and practicing Estonian in a relaxed, independent environment.

Organized by the International House of Estonia.

Language Roulette: virtual conversations (May 21, online)

Language Roulette (Keelerulett) invites you to practice Estonian online! We meet virtually on Zoom in the format of short conversations. We chat in Estonian for a limited time in a random group. A positive and open atmosphere guaranteed.

Language Roulette is organized and hosted by the Integration Foundation.

Estonian camps around the world (Summer 2024, worldwide)

For decades, summer camps for Estonian children have been crucial for the preservation of the language and culture in Estonian communities abroad. We have collected information about the coming summer's children and youth camps, where you can practice the Estonian language and meet your fellow nationals.

What is Global Estonian?

Global Estonian is an online portal, in Estonian and English, and network for Estonians and friends of Estonians around the world.

Managed by the Integration Foundation, Global Estonian brings together news, events, culture, organizations, support programs, learning opportunities and a wealth of other information from Estonian communities abroad, all in one central gateway.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!