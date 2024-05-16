Global Estonian Report: May 15-22

A roundup of Estonian news and events taking place around the world from May 15-22.

Between 165,000 and 200,000 Estonians are estimated to live outside the country right now, accounting for some 15-20 percent of the total number of Estonians worldwide.

With many diaspora communities located throughout the world, both in English-speaking countries and beyond, ERR News, in conjunction with the Integration Foundation (Integratsiooni Sihtasutus), has launched a weekly Global Estonian Report which will provide a weekly window into Estonian communities and culture from all over the globe.

Unique time for the Estonian diaspora

"Together we are stronger" is a very familiar phrase. But what does it really mean to Estonians globally?

Estonians live on different continents and in different countries, spread across time zones and latitudes. The cultures in which we live have shaped who we have become or want to become, how we see things and do things. Our motivations, lifestyles, goals, careers and desire to belong are as different as the world around us.

Some of us have found it easy to assimilate totally into the society where we find ourselves. Others find themselves still somehow deeply attached to our Estonian heritage and continue the work of preserving it. Kristi Allpere, chair of the Suurpõgenemine (Mass Flight) 1944 project, asks why.

Estonians could be in minority by end of century

While the latest population forecast for Estonia is not yet complete, if current trends continue, Estonians could make up less than half of the total population of the country by the end of this century, according to one expert.

How do we build bridges between Estonia and the world's top-ranking universities?

Stanford University's Liisi Esse writes how thanks to years of researcher and student exchanges and lectures on the Baltics – that is, the nonstop promotion of Estonia – interest in the northernmost Baltic country has only grown.

Watch again: 'Security and Defense in the Baltic Sea Region'

The conference "Security and Defense in the Baltic Sea Region," co-hosted by the World Estonian Council (ÜEKN) and the Estonian Embassy in Helsinki on May 14, can now be viewed online.

Tuesday's conference included opening remarks by Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna and Estonian Ambassador to Finland Sven Sakkov.

Upcoming events

Language Roulette: virtual conversations (May 21, online)

Language Roulette (Keelerulett) invites you to practice Estonian online! We meet virtually on Zoom in the format of short conversations. We chat in Estonian for a limited time in a random group. Positive and open atmosphere guaranteed.

Language Roulette is organized and hosted by the Integration Foundation.

Estonian camps around the world (summer 2024, worldwide)

For decades, summer camps for Estonian children have been crucial for the preservation of the language and culture in Estonian communities abroad.

We have compiled information about Estonian children's and youth camps taking place this upcoming summer where participants can practice the language and meet fellow Estonians.

What is Global Estonian?

Global Estonian is an online portal, in Estonian and English, and network for Estonians and friends of Estonians around the world.

Managed by the Integration Foundation, Global Estonian brings together news, events, culture, organizations, support programs, learning opportunities and a wealth of other information from Estonian communities abroad, all in one central gateway.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!