Global Estonian Report: May 15-22

News
Sirle Sööt, chair of the Estonian World Council (ÜEKN) and the Association of Estonians in Sweden (REL), speaking at the
Sirle Sööt, chair of the Estonian World Council (ÜEKN) and the Association of Estonians in Sweden (REL), speaking at the "Security and Defense in the Baltic Sea Region" conference at the Estonian Embassy in Helsinki. May 14, 2024. Source: Estonian Embassy in Helsinki
News

A roundup of Estonian news and events taking place around the world from May 15-22.

Between 165,000 and 200,000 Estonians are estimated to live outside the country right now, accounting for some 15-20 percent of the total number of Estonians worldwide.

With many diaspora communities located throughout the world, both in English-speaking countries and beyond, ERR News, in conjunction with the Integration Foundation (Integratsiooni Sihtasutus), has launched a weekly Global Estonian Report which will provide a weekly window into Estonian communities and culture from all over the globe.

Unique time for the Estonian diaspora

"Together we are stronger" is a very familiar phrase. But what does it really mean to Estonians globally?

Estonians live on different continents and in different countries, spread across time zones and latitudes. The cultures in which we live have shaped who we have become or want to become, how we see things and do things. Our motivations, lifestyles, goals, careers and desire to belong are as different as the world around us.

Some of us have found it easy to assimilate totally into the society where we find ourselves. Others find themselves still somehow deeply attached to our Estonian heritage and continue the work of preserving it. Kristi Allpere, chair of the Suurpõgenemine (Mass Flight) 1944 project, asks why.

Estonians could be in minority by end of century

While the latest population forecast for Estonia is not yet complete, if current trends continue, Estonians could make up less than half of the total population of the country by the end of this century, according to one expert.

How do we build bridges between Estonia and the world's top-ranking universities?

Stanford University's Liisi Esse writes how thanks to years of researcher and student exchanges and lectures on the Baltics – that is, the nonstop promotion of Estonia – interest in the northernmost Baltic country has only grown.

Watch again: 'Security and Defense in the Baltic Sea Region'

The conference "Security and Defense in the Baltic Sea Region," co-hosted by the World Estonian Council (ÜEKN) and the Estonian Embassy in Helsinki on May 14, can now be viewed online.

Tuesday's conference included opening remarks by Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna and Estonian Ambassador to Finland Sven Sakkov.

Upcoming events

Language Roulette: virtual conversations (May 21, online)

Language Roulette (Keelerulett) invites you to practice Estonian online! We meet virtually on Zoom in the format of short conversations. We chat in Estonian for a limited time in a random group. Positive and open atmosphere guaranteed.

Language Roulette is organized and hosted by the Integration Foundation.

Estonian camps around the world (summer 2024, worldwide)

For decades, summer camps for Estonian children have been crucial for the preservation of the language and culture in Estonian communities abroad.

We have compiled information about Estonian children's and youth camps taking place this upcoming summer where participants can practice the language and meet fellow Estonians.

What is Global Estonian?

Global Estonian is an online portal, in Estonian and English, and network for Estonians and friends of Estonians around the world.

Managed by the Integration Foundation, Global Estonian brings together news, events, culture, organizations, support programs, learning opportunities and a wealth of other information from Estonian communities abroad, all in one central gateway.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

European voters' compass

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:12

Madis Mihkels completes Giro d'Italia Wednesday stage despite crash

10:59

Estonian strawberries to reach Tallinn and Tartu markets soon

10:26

Global Estonian Report: May 15-22

09:47

ERR in Georgia: Protestors want fall elections, support European path

09:18

Planned unemployment benefits overhaul raises concerns again

08:08

Minister calls for MPEÕK to recognize Patriarch Kirill statements as 'heresy'

07:18

Court upholds Moroccan detention of mother in Suure-Lähtru baby case

07:02

Estonian leadership: Slovak prime minister shooting a shocking attack on democracy

15.05

Estonian foreign minister: Georgia losing chance to join EU

15.05

Doctor: Drivers' health assessment system should be revised

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

15.05

Researcher: Estonians could be in the minority by end of century

15.05

Narva sees wave of residents selling off apartments

13.05

Britain's RAF makes first of its kind landing at Haapsalu airfield

15.05

Estonian parliament adopts law allowing use of Russian frozen assets

15.05

Estonian foreign minister: Georgia losing chance to join EU

15.05

Tallinn initiates redevelopment of Ülemiste center and surrounding area

14.05

Statistics: Estonia's 2024 population more than 1.37 million

15.05

Kallas: No need to worry about me going anywhere

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo