Bolt has no overview of politicians and officials who have stock options

Mobility company Bolt said is not able to comment on how many politicians or officials, in addition to Sandra Särav, deputy secretary general at the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, may have employee stock options.

Earlier this week, Euractiv reported that Bolt lobbied aggressively towards the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications. Part of the communication went via Sandra Särav, who is now deputy secretary general at the ministry. As a former Bolt employee, Särav still holds Bolts tock options. However, in an interview with ERR on Wednesday, Särav described them as worthless.

ERR wanted to know how many Estonian politicians or officials might also still have Bolt stock options. However, Bolt spokesperson Liisi Maria Aleksius said the company does not keep track of the new jobs taken up by former employees and therefore could not answer the question.

"Thousands of dedicated people have worked at Bolt over the years and have helped the company grow. Most of our employees received options as part of their compensation package when they joined the company, reflecting their contribution to the company," Aleksius said.

However, as for the real value of those options, Aleksius said that would become clear when the internal public offering takes place and so, any current estimate would be currently hypothetical.

"The real value will become clear in the future, depending on many factors," Aleksius said.

According to a report by EurActiv, mobility company Bolt lobbied aggressively and even offered to draft a letter on behalf of the Estonian government in order to push back against the EU's platform work directive.

Last October, when EU member states were discussing the introduction of new working conditions for platform workers, such as those on Bolt's app, Bolt drafted a letter in Estonia's name to push back against a compromise text circulated by the then-Spanish Presidency of the Council of the Europe, writes Euractiv.

The "position" drafted by Bolt came via Sandra Särav, deputy secretary general at the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, who forwarded the letter. Särav said that she did not wish to deal with issues concerning Bolt herself, but added that Estonian businesses should be supported.

Last April, ERR reported that Särav, who worked at Bolt from 2019 to 2021 as head of government relations and head of global sustainable development, had failed to report in her declaration of economic interests the Bolt stock options she owned. At the time, Särav said this was due to a lack of awareness, and that although Bolt CEO Martin Villig was a good friend of hers, she did not pursue Bolt's interests at the ministry.

