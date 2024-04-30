Bolt owners active supporters of Estonia's political parties

Martin and Markus Villig, the two brothers who own mobility company Bolt, have donated more than €220,000 in total between them to Estonian political parties in recent years.

The database of Estonia's Political Party Funding Supervision Committee (ERJK) shows that Martin Villig donated a total of €136,082 to different political parties between 2021 and 2023.

The largest share, €57,021, was donated to Eesti 200. Martin Villig has also donated €42,520 to the Reform Party and €33,520 to the Social Democratic Party (SDE).

Martin Villig also made smaller donations to Isamaa (€2,021) and Parempoolsed (€1,000).

Martin Villig's brother Markus Villig also supported political parties financially between 2021 and 2022, donating a total of €85,084.

He too donated most to Eesti 200 – a total of €37,021. Markus Villig additionally gave the Reform Party a total of €30,521. Meanwhile, the SDE received €15,521 from Markus Villig, while he donated €2,021 to Isamaa in 2021.

According to a report published last week by EurActiv, mobility company Bolt lobbied aggressively and even offered to draft a letter on behalf of the Estonian government in order to push back against the EU's platform work directive.

Last October, when EU member states were discussing the introduction of new working conditions for platform workers, such as those on Bolt's app, Bolt drafted a letter in Estonia's name to push back against a compromise text circulated by the then-Spanish Presidency of the Council of Europe, writes Euractiv.

The "position" drafted by Bolt came via Sandra Särav, deputy secretary general at the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, who forwarded the letter. Särav said that she did not wish to deal with issues concerning Bolt herself, but added that Estonian businesses should be supported.

