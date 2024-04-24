EurActiv: Bolt lobbied hard to shape Estonia's position on gig work directive

According to a report by EurActiv, mobility company Bolt lobbied aggressively and even offered to draft a letter on behalf of the Estonian government in order to push back against the EU's platform work directive.

Last October, when EU member states were discussing the introduction of new working conditions for platform workers, such as those on Bolt's app, Bolt drafted a letter in Estonia's name to push back against a compromise text circulated by the then-Spanish Presidency of the Council of the Europe, writes Euractiv.

The "position" drafted by Bolt came via Sandra Särav, deputy secretary general at the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, who forwarded the letter. Särav said that she did not wish to deal with issues concerning Bolt herself, but added that Estonian businesses should be supported.

Last April, ERR reported that Särav, who worked at Bolt from 2019 to 2021 as head of government relations and head of global sustainable development, had failed to report in her declaration of economic interests the Bolt stock options she owned. At the time, Särav said this was due to a lack of awareness, and that although Bolt CEO Martin Villig was a good friend of hers, she did not pursue Bolt's interests at the ministry.

The full article is available on EurActiv's site here.

