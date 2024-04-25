Minister: No point criticizing companies that stand up for their interests

In Estonia, companies that stand up for their interests should not be publicly criticized – but lobby meetings should be recorded as the law requires, said climate minister Kristen Michal (Reform) commenting on the situation with Bolt and the EU's platform work directive.

This week, the website Euractiv wrote that Bolt tried to lobby to change the directive through the Ministry of Economy and Communications (MKM). Documentation was not made public, which was claimed to be a human error.

"Both the executive and the legislature authorities need to stand up for the competitiveness of Estonian entrepreneurs and the business environment in Estonia, and this is a case where there is a company in Estonia whose interests must be defended globally, this is reasonable," Michal told ERR.

Michal said, of course, procedures need to be followed correctly.

"Of course, various rules must be followed, including the rules on standing up for the public interest, which means that various lobby meetings and other steps must be properly noted. But what has struck me as a little odd about this debate is that it is as if there is a resentment against anyone standing up for their own interests. This is, by the way, perfectly normal in capitalism, and in Estonia we should not be too critical if we have a company that stands up for its own interests," he said.

However, the minister also said the discussion should be left to politicians.

"But you shouldn't be discouraged if the parties give their input. In our industry, it's practically a daily occurrence, whether it is energy, whether it is infrastructure, we are always engaging with the market participant," he said.

Michal advised keeping the debate between politicians and standing up for companies separate.

"There are companies or entrepreneurs whose interests should also be defended a little and think about how to improve the competitive position of Estonian companies in the world. So here I recommend separating these two things and not criticizing Estonian entrepreneurs, whose interests could be protected globally," he said.

