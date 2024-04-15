Estonia's cities to be able to set e-scooter speed limits locally

A new bill drawn up by the Ministry of Climate will reduce cars' right to park on sidewalks as well as accord cities the right to set and impose speed limits for electric scooters on a local basis.

Minister of Climate Kristen Michal (Reform) has submitted to the government a bill of amendments to the Road Traffic Act that will significantly affect sidewalk use rules in Estonia. Namely, in the future, sidewalks will be for pedestrians, and cars may only stop on sidewalks with a corresponding traffic control device.

"Simply put – pedestrians, whether children, pensioners or parents pushing strollers, won't have to squeeze between vehicles stopped on the sidewalk to get by," Michal said. "There are roadways for cars, and sidewalks for pedestrians. It'll be that simple in the future."

In another major change, the bill will give cities and municipalities the right to designate areas where reduced speed limits are imposed for electric scooters. The City of Tallinn has long since been after this change; for now, speed limits are being set in the Estonian capital in cooperation with e-scooter rental companies.

"We'll be giving local governments the opportunity to regulate electric scooter speed limits in areas where the local community deems it necessary – such as around kindergartens or along crowded stretches of street," the minister explained.

Last year, more than 300 crashes were recorded involving electric scooter users.

E-scooter parking rules will be made clearer as well. In the future, scooters must be parked in parallel with the edge of the sidewalk and not more than 20 centimeters away from the edge of a light traffic path, barring any obstacles. When parking a light vehicle on the side of the road, drivers will also be required to leave at least 1.5 meters of the road unobstructed for other road users.

A third change aimed at improving the safety of vulnerable road users will require motor vehicle drivers to pass cyclists and moped drivers at a distance of at least 1.5 meters.

At the recommendation of the Ministry of the Interior and police, a fourth change aimed at improving road safety will impose a maximum permitted blood alcohol content of 0.5 per mille, or 0.25 milligrams of alcohol per liter of exhaled air for drivers of light vehicles, bicycles and mini mopeds. To date, police have had to provide subjective assessments during checks regarding whether the driver or user of the above qualified as intoxicated or not.

The bill in question has been approved by the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of the Interior, the Ministry of Social Affairs, the Ministry of Finance and the Association of Estonian Cities and Municipalities (ELVL).

It was also submitted for review and comment to the Estonian Driving School Association (EAKL) and Estonian Association of Traffic Education, the nonprofit Elav Tänav as well as the companies Bolt Technology OÜ and Tuul Mobility OÜ.

--

