Former minister-ordered report on Prosecutor's Office now ready

Prosecutor General Andres Parmas.
Prosecutor General Andres Parmas. Source: Prosecutor's Office.
The supervision report started by former justice minister Kalle Laanet (Reform) on the prosecutor's office is complete, though it is not yet known when its findings will be made public.

Laanet launched the supervisory process in mid-March, with the aim of analyzing decisions related to the management of the prosecutor's office during the period from January 1, 2023, to March 1, 2024.

The deadline for the analysis was Monday, while Laanet resigned as minister at the start of this month. Madis Timpson (Reform) has replaced him.

Maria-Elisa Tuulik, Ministry of Justice PR director, told ERR: "The report is ready, but it will first be presented to stakeholders. Justice Minister Madis Timpson will review it first, and, if he has no further comments for the committee that conducted the supervision, then the report will be presented to the Prosecutor's Office."

Tuulik said the public will be able to get access to the results of the supervisory report as soon as possible, one the stakeholders have processed it, though the exact timing is still undecided.

Former Justice Minister Kalle Laanet (Reform). Source: Raigo Pajula/President's Office.

The supervision initiated by Laanet followed disagreements he had with Prosecutor General Andres Parmas.

Laanet stated that there had been much public criticism about the management of the prosecutor's office, adding that the atmosphere within the prosecutor's office was not the best.

Parmas, in turn, claimed that Laanet had put pressure on him to resign, as well as that Laanet had with his actions discredited the Prosecutor's Office.

The supervisory committee members were: Andreas Kangur, head of the criminal law department and service at the Ministry of Justice; Rait Kuuse, deputy secretary general at the ministry, with the responsibility of prisons; Heddi Lutterus, deputy chancellor for legal policy, and Laidi Surva, head of the analysis department and acting deputy secretary general for criminal policy.

The committee members were also entitled to involve external experts in the process.

Editor: Mari Peegel, Andrew Whyte

