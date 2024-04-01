New justice minister takes oath of office

Minister of Justice Madis Timpson (Reform) took office on Monday after taking the oath of office in front of the Riigikogu.

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said it is important that the minister has a background in the relevant field.

"He has worked in the Ministry of Justice for seven years and has been the head of the city of Viljandi for a long time. I believe his education and experience will enable him to succeed in this position," she said on Monday in a statement.

Timpson studied history and law at the University of Tartu and graduated from the Faculty of Law in 2001 with a master's degree. He has previously worked as an advisor to the ministers of interior, regional affairs, and justice and also has experience in the private sector.

He resigned as mayor of Viljandi to take up the ministerial position.

Timpson replaces Kalle Laanet, who has returned to the Riigikogu as an MP.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!