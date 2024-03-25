Gallery: President Karis appoints Madis Timpson as new justice minister

President Alar Karis met with Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) at Kadriorg on Monday, with Kallas proposing the dismissal of Minster of Justice Kalle Laanet (Reform). President Karis then appointed Madis Timpson (Reform) as Estonia's new justice minister.

Timpson will take an oath of office before the Riigkogu next week, after which he will be able to begin work in his new role.

On Saturday, the Reform Party leadership nominated Madis Timpson, who is currently Mayor of Viljandi and a member of the Reform Party leadership, as its candidate for the role of justice minister following a proposal from Prime Minister Kallas.

President Karis said Timpson's experience in both local and central government, as well as his prior work as an advisor in the ministries of Finance, the Interior and Justice, would be invaluable in his new role.

"Madis Timpson has said sympathetically that he is concerned when people who are ambitious are punished and that the 'wise state' [believes it] knows what is good for everyone. It concerns me too. And, like Madis Timpson, I like a country in which the decisions are made by people who know their stuff, not by those who shout the loudest. Therefore, our cooperation may be quite good," said President Karis.

After signing the relevant documents, the president wished the prime minister and the new minister success. He also expressed hope that the issues left unresolved as a result of Laanet's departure would be resolved, referring in particular to the issue of the independence of the Prosecutor's Office.

