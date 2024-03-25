Gallery: President Karis appoints Madis Timpson as new justice minister

News
New Minister of Justice Madis Timpson and Prime Minister Kaja Kallas meet President Alar Karis at Kadriorg.
New Minister of Justice Madis Timpson and Prime Minister Kaja Kallas meet President Alar Karis at Kadriorg.
News

President Alar Karis met with Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) at Kadriorg on Monday, with Kallas proposing the dismissal of Minster of Justice Kalle Laanet (Reform). President Karis then appointed Madis Timpson (Reform) as Estonia's new justice minister.

President Alar Karis met with Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) at Kadriorg on Monday, with Kallas proposing the dismissal of Minster of Justice Kalle Laanet (Reform). President Karis then appointed Madis Timpson (Reform) as Estonia's new justice minister.

Timpson will take an oath of office before the Riigkogu next week, after which he will be able to begin work in his new role.

On Saturday, the Reform Party leadership nominated Madis Timpson, who is currently Mayor of Viljandi and a member of the Reform Party leadership, as its candidate for the role of justice minister following a proposal from Prime Minister Kallas.

President Karis said Timpson's experience in both local and central government, as well as his prior work as an advisor in the ministries of Finance, the Interior and Justice, would be invaluable in his new role.

"Madis Timpson has said sympathetically that he is concerned when people who are ambitious are punished and that the 'wise state' [believes it] knows what is good for everyone. It concerns me too. And, like Madis Timpson, I like a country in which the decisions are made by people who know their stuff, not by those who shout the loudest. Therefore, our cooperation may be quite good," said President Karis.

After signing the relevant documents, the president wished the prime minister and the new minister success. He also expressed hope that the issues left unresolved as a result of Laanet's departure would be resolved, referring in particular to the issue of the independence of the Prosecutor's Office.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Michael Cole

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:42

Statistics: Estonia's 2023 general government deficit, debt both up on year

10:26

Gallery: President Karis appoints Madis Timpson as new justice minister

10:19

Strong Henri Drell performance not enough for Windy City to avoid defeat

09:45

Andrus Ansip: 70 percent of Estonians share my bitterness

09:13

Colonel: Done warfare no longer Ukraine's monopoly

08:33

Defense League working on own attack drone standard

07:43

Estonia marks 75 years from the March deportations

07:28

Tõnis Saarts: Those useless and overly ideological social sciences

07:18

Prime ministerial poll: Reinsalu most popular, Kallas on par with Kõlvart

07:10

Health Board recommends not drinking or boiling warm tap water

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

24.05

Gallery, video: Thousands in Estonia sing for Ukraine in mass joint choir

23.03

Estonia to be granted full CERN membership status

07:10

Health Board recommends not drinking or boiling warm tap water

24.03

Andrus Ansip drops European Parliament elections bid in surprise move

23.03

Expert: Moscow terror attack will be followed by forceful action from Kremlin

22.03

Experts: There have never been so many rental apartments on the market

24.03

Expert: Russia will capitalize on the Moscow attack in several ways

24.03

President: Blaming Ukraine for Moscow attack a cynical move

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo