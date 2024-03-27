Reform Party nominates Johan-Kristjan Konovalov as Viljandi mayor

Viljandi town hall.
Viljandi town hall. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
The Reform Party's Viljandi chapter on Wednesday nominated Johan-Kristjan Konovalov as the new mayoral candidate for the central Estonian city.

Konovalov is currently Viljandi County and Central Estonia tourism director. If he passes a city council vote, Konovalov will replace Madis Timpson, who was recently appointed minister of justice.

The outgoing mayor said Konovalov's extensive experience working within the city system plus his leadership in creating a new organization within the tourism sector were his main advantages.

Konovalov, 33, said the main tasks facing him if elected will be keeping the city's management costs under control and drawing up a new general plan.

"Like most Estonian municipalities, Viljandi's financial situation is complicated," he said.

"We need to adapt to these circumstances, all while developing the city sustainably. My priority is also to support Viljandi businesses as much as the municipality's capabilities permit," the tourism director added.

Konovalev completed his secondary education in Edinburgh, Scotland, and read English literature at the University of Leicester, England.

He has headed up the regional tourist board for over three years, and previously worked as a PR specialist with Viljandi City Government.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

Reform Party nominates Johan-Kristjan Konovalov as Viljandi mayor

