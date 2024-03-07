X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Australian guitarist Frank Gambale to perform at Viljandi Guitar Festival

News
Frank Gambale.
Frank Gambale. Source: Press materials
News

Australian guitarist and sweep-picking pioneer Frank Gambale is the first artist to be announced for this year's Viljandi Guitar Festival.

Gambale, whose career began in Los Angeles in the 1980s as part of the Chick Corea Elektric Band, has since gone on to collect one Grammy award and three nominations.

According to Viljandi Guitar Festival Director Ain Agana, for music lovers, Frank Gambale needs no introduction. "He is one of the most unique, living guitar legends of our time."

Gambale has written more than 300 songs and released over 20 albums so far.

"Frank Gambale has taken his special guitar-picking technique of sweep-picking to a particularly high level. As one of the pioneers of this technique throughout the world, which he also demonstrates and teaches on numerous DVDs," explained Agan.

During the Viljandi Guitar Festival Gambale will perform as part of the Frank Gambale Natural High Trio, which also includes Jerry Leonide (bass) and Domique di Piazza (keyboards).

The 2024 Viljandi Guitar Festival takes place in Viljandi from October 9 to 13.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kaspar Viilup, Michael Cole

Related

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

21:09

Australian guitarist Frank Gambale to perform at Viljandi Guitar Festival

20:39

Clash between minister and public prosecutor: Laanet pressures Parma to resign

20:10

Europe's eastern expansion: On real and perceived borders

19:38

Introducing sugary drinks tax from beginning of next year not realistic

19:02

Romanian delegation visits Tallinn to garner support for NATO chief candidate

18:41

Tartu draft cultural center spatial plan on public display from March 21

18:07

Estonian DefMin, EDF drop sales of products still available in Russia

17:58

Erik Gamzejev: Let's imagine Russian citizens also being able to elect the parliament

17:12

MP: Margus Tsahkna likely Eesti 200 number one candidate at European elections

17:00

ESTDEV to support training of Ukrainian state judges in Estonia

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

06.03

Narva bombing 1944: Only the blind cannot see the parallels with Russia today

03.03

Cars with Russian plates must leave Lithuania by March 11

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

06.03

Statistics Estonia: Average monthly wage in Q4 2023 was €1,904

08:53

Expert: Mark Rutte as next NATO sec gen would suggest western disunity

06.03

Strike at Germany's Frankfurt Airport affecting Estonian flights too

06.03

Sugary drinks tax to add 20 cents to the price of a small soda bottle Updated

14:48

Kallas: I will not be ALDE's European elections lead candidate Updated

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: