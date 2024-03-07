Australian guitarist Frank Gambale to perform at Viljandi Guitar Festival

Australian guitarist and sweep-picking pioneer Frank Gambale is the first artist to be announced for this year's Viljandi Guitar Festival.

Gambale, whose career began in Los Angeles in the 1980s as part of the Chick Corea Elektric Band, has since gone on to collect one Grammy award and three nominations.

According to Viljandi Guitar Festival Director Ain Agana, for music lovers, Frank Gambale needs no introduction. "He is one of the most unique, living guitar legends of our time."

Gambale has written more than 300 songs and released over 20 albums so far.

"Frank Gambale has taken his special guitar-picking technique of sweep-picking to a particularly high level. As one of the pioneers of this technique throughout the world, which he also demonstrates and teaches on numerous DVDs," explained Agan.

During the Viljandi Guitar Festival Gambale will perform as part of the Frank Gambale Natural High Trio, which also includes Jerry Leonide (bass) and Domique di Piazza (keyboards).

The 2024 Viljandi Guitar Festival takes place in Viljandi from October 9 to 13.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!