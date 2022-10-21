Gallery: 15th annual guitar festival gets underway in Viljandi

The first day of the Viljandi Guitar Festival.
The 15th annual Viljandi Guitar Festival got underway on Wednesday evening, with a performance by the winner of last year's prestigious Tiit Paulus Young Guitarist Award Jaagup Jürgel.

The first day of the festival, which focuses on inspiring and cross-stylistic guitar playing, also featured a show from Estonian group Titoks at Café Fellin and concluded with the first of four nightly jam sessions.

This year's lineup is packed with a host of Estonian and international artists, including British singer-songwriter Jon Gomm, along with Chris Thile and Kurt Rosenwinkel from the US and Brazilians Daniel Santiago and Pedro Martins.

Estonia is also well-represented at this year's festival, with Peedu Kass, Janno Trump's Clarity Ensemble, Kristiina Watt and Raul Vaigla all set to perform.

The festival closes on Sunday with a family concert at midday from Andre Maaker and Karol Kunzel followed at 3 p.m. by Duo Jaak Sooäär and Ivo Sillamaa.

In addition to the music program, the festival also includes an exhibition of Estonian guitar players by portrait artist Roberta Laas at the Viljandi Traditional Music Center (Pärimusmuusika Ait)

Saturday also provides the chance for festival goers to meet some of Estonia's most skilled guitar makers as well as learn about the best way to maintain and repair their own instruments from at the "Guitars' Craftsmen Day," which starts at 12 p.m.

The 15th Tiit Paulus Young Guitarist Award will also be presented on Sunday in cooperation with the Jazz Union.

This year's Viljandi Guitar Festival takes place from 19-23 October. More information about the festival, including scheduling and ticketing details can be found here.

--

Editor: Michael Cole

