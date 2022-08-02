Viljandi Folk Festival attracted nearly 25,000 visits

Culture
Festival-goers at Viljandi Folk, July 28-31 2022.
Festival-goers at Viljandi Folk, July 28-31 2022. Source: Viljandi Folk
Culture

Organizers have hailed last week's Viljandi Folk Festival as a success, with close to 25,000 visitors attending the four-day event in the South Estonian town.

With the theme this year being "Roots and Treetops", the festival, at Viljandi Castle Hill, in the town center, ended Sunday evening and, noted festival chief Ando Kiviberg: "The party dedicated to young people clearly proved how wonderfully healthy the future and health of Estonian traditional music is."

"Besides this, a new generation of very talented, energetic, and excellent musicians is growing up — for whom tradition has always been around them as a natural phenomenon. The powerful and energetic influence of this new generation was very strongly felt at this year's festival, and we, as organizers, are very happy about it. It seemed that the audience enjoyed it, too."

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Ukraine featured highly at this year's event, the 29th of its kind, with appearances by Ukrainian metal-folk band Geneza and Ruslan Trochynskyi, singer and trombonist from Estonian band Svjata Vatra.

Locally-housed war refugees were entitled to attend the festival free-of-charge; nearly 200 of them did so, while T-shirts and other goodies were on sale, with the proceeds going in aid of Ukraine. Volunteers also hand-made camouflage netting, to be sent to the conflict zone.

Of the four days, Saturday was, perhaps as to be expected, most popular, with close to 10,000 visits, followed by 7,000 on Friday, 5,000 on the opening day, Thursday, and 3,000 on the Sunday.

Attendance levels also spoke of recovery from the pandemic, organizers added.

Close to 20 foreign performers appeared, including Hempress Sativa (Jamaica), Yamma Ensemble (Israel), Samba Touré (Mali), Gangar (Norway), Ak Dan Gwang Chil (South Korea), Góbé (Hungary) and Breabach (Sweden), while the over 40 local acts included Zetod, Puuluup, and Mari Jürjens.

Those with festival withdrawal symptoms will be able to return to Viljandi on August 18, when Lalala Napoli (Italy) will appear alongside Estonian band Dagö, at the Pärimusmuusika Ait in the town, while on August 27, Tallinn hosts Ukrainian world-famous Ukrianian band DakhaBrakha from Ukraine, this time at the Alexela concert hall.

Next year's event, the 30th since the tradition began, runs July 27-30 2023. 

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

global estonians

estonia explained

LATEST NEWS

18:41

EDF's 2nd Infantry Brigade marks eighth anniversary

17:43

Viljandi Folk Festival attracted nearly 25,000 visits

17:12

Gallery: Tartuff film festival kicks off in Estonia's second city

16:58

Kersna: 13 notes from reality of the switch to Estonian-language education

16:37

Interior minister: Narva tank will be moved, support package being prepared

16:24

Estonian women's chess team suffer first olympiad loss

16:18

Gallery: Germany takes over Estonia's NATO Baltic Air Policing mission

15:50

Estonia's youth athletes latest to bring home glory

15:23

Red Army howitzer monument removed from Auvere Power Station

15:12

'Disco Elysium' creators' job openings provide clues to possible next game

15:09

Former education minister fails to get elected as Riigikogu committee chair Updated

14:56

Estonia legalizes migrant pushbacks at borders in emergencies

14:45

Estonian scientists study marine life in Gulf of Riga wind farm area

14:14

New NATO CCDCOE director takes office in Tallinn

13:53

Estonia seeking to strengthen ties with diaspora communities

13:17

Newly arrived British unit ready to train with Estonian forces

12:44

Five-year statistics: More Estonians returning to country than leaving

12:16

Expert: Ratas, Toots not on equal footing as Center leadership candidates

11:49

Milk, grain producers seeing profits, pork producers losses this year

11:21

Kaia Kanepi through to round two in Washington

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: