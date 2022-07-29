Gallery: Viljandi Folk Music Festival takes place for 29th time

Viljandi Folk Festival started on July 28, 2022.
Viljandi Folk Music Festival is taking place for the 29th time this weekend at Viljandi Castle Hills. More than 40 artists will perform over the four-day event.

The festival opened on Thursday and this year's line-up features performers from Europe, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. 

Festival program manager Tarmo Noormaa said on Friday this year's event is more international than ever before.

"The selection is very diverse, I would really recommend coming to listen. For the first time, we have a Jamaican artist and Brebach from Scotland [on Friday]. These are really, I think, the main stars. And today, for example, there was Yamma Ensemble from Israel with very exciting Jewish music," he said.  

Every year, the festival focuses on a certain aspect or characteristic of traditional music. This year's theme is "Roots and Treetops", to celebrate the musical roots and to emphasize the role of young talent as promoters of tradition.

Editor: Helen Wright

