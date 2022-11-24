Winner of Viljandi Folk festival logo design competition announced

The competition to design the logo for next year's Viljandi Folk festival received a record number of entries. The winning design, which will be used for the festival's 30th anniversary edition, was created by Kaia Rähn.

Of the 50 separate entries and 69 posters submitted, Rähn's design was selected as the winner by the panel of judges. Entries by Lii Ranniku and Janno Preesalu were awarded joint second and third place.

The 30th annual Viljandi Folk festival aims to carry on with the same passion and thirstfor life as always, and the theme is "Let it Resound! (Kõlagu!)"

According to Kristi Kangilaski, Viljandi city artist and member of the logo design competition jury, there were several key elements that had to be included in this year's entries.

"It's a jubilee year, so that has to be seen somehow. There's the party, and there's the "Let it Resound!" – so, can you put it all on a poster?"

According to Kangilaski, what stood out most was the access that  designers and illustrators had had to specialist software to create their entries. "On the one hand, this is a good thing, because the work is professional and it is easier to use it at a later point during the festival. But, on the other hand, it creates a kind of tendency for the visual language used to become a bit similar," she said.

Kangiliski said, that the top three entries immediately grabbed the judges' attention. "The aim of a poster is to catch people's eye. You look across the field, where there is lot of information, and something catches your eye. Their strength was that they did that," Kangilaski said.

In addition to Kangilaski, the jury also included artist Triin Amur and members of the festival's organizing team.

The winning design for next year's Viljandi Folk Festival. Source: Kaia Rähn

Editor: Michael Cole

