Klassikaraadio and Vikerraadio broadcast from Viljandi Folk Music Festival

From Thursday to Sunday this week, Viljandi is hosting a folk music festival. On Friday, "Vikerraadio Viljandis" and Klassikaraadio's "Suveduur" will broadcast from Viljandi Folk Festival.

The program "Vikerraadio in Viljandi" airs from 15.10-18.00.

Additionally, all the concerts that take place on Friday at the Pärimusmuusika Ait, the main location of the festival, will be broadcast on Klassikaraadio's six-hour-long program "Suveduur".

Live broadcasts from concerts:

14.00 "Leik"

The "Leik" duo, comprised of Kelly Veinberg and Elina Kasesalu, blends vocal and violin textures. They find inspiration in Estonian runic songs (regilaul). There will be nine musicians performing on stage this time.

17.30 Eva Väljaots and Robbie Sherratt

The music performed by the Estonian violinist Eva Valjaots and the English violinist Robbie Sherratt is influenced by both Estonian and English traditions.

They will combine traditional music with their original compositions.

21.00 Katariin Raska, Ulvi Võsa, Sanskriti Shrestha

Ulvi Vsa and Katariin Raska's performance unites numerous cultures and musical traditions through the use of two bagpipes and a tabla. Sanskriti Shrestha, a Norwegian folk music and jazz tabla player, joins the duo for this performance at the Viljandi Folk Music Festival.

00.00 "Hypnosis Negative"

The "Hypnosis Negative" duo of Estonian flutist Katariina Tirmaste and Canadian violinist Robert Alan Mackie presents their debut album "Three Corners".

The Estonian XXIX Viljandi Folk Music Festival takes place in Viljandi Castle Hills on July 28-31. See the festival program could be seen here.

