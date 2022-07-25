Gallery: Thousands of candles lit on the Tõrva Fire Night

On the evening of Saturday, July 23, the population of Tõrva, a city in southern Estonia, increased several-fold as thousands of people came to admire the beauty of 'Tõrva Fire Night', one of Estonia's largest light festivals.

As part of the third edition of "Tõrva Fire Night" festival, thousands of candles were lit on Lake Veskijärv. The light festival also featured a big bonfire, laser show, and a late-night walk around the lake, which was complimented by multiple light and sound installations. There were a total of twenty-five unique light artworks installed in the city center of Tõrva during the festival.

During the daytime, 5Miinust and Black Velvet performed at the festival as well as electronic music artist Lauri Lesta, who played her compositions next to the light installation on the Tõrva dance hill.

In the evening, the municipal night club MÖK was set up, where the chairman of the Tõrva Municipality council, Enn Mihailov, and the mayor of the municipality, Maido Ruusmann, played dance hits.

"Tõrva Fire Night's" music and art program is curated by Indrek Leht and Margus Kontus.

--

