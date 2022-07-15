Truck with a saloon inside to be featured at Tallinn Truck Show

The Tallinn Truck Show to be held in Tallinn on August 5-6 will host a very special truck from Denmark that has a genuine Old West saloon built in.

Visitors will get the chance to visit the 40-ton Sundance Kid Saloon on wheels at the Tallinn Song Festival Grounds on August 5 and 6.

The saloon is built into a trailer pulled by a 1987 Kenworth W900B truck.

Sundance Kid Saloon. Source: Private collection

Owner Lars Hansen and his truck have won many covered awards all over Europe. He regards as his crowning achievement the best show truck award from Sweden's largest Skane Truckshow that had 900 entries.

The Tallinn Truck Show will treat visitors to dozens of tuned and painted trucks from all over the world on August 5-6. Every featured truck is its owner's number one hobby and often life's work into which a lot of time and money have been invested. Most trucks are used every day, while some are made specifically for attending shows.

In addition to show trucks, the event will also feature trial riders, a drift show and truck rally.

Sundance Kid Saloon. Source: Private collection

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!