Gallery: Nostalgia Days celebrated in Haapsalu

Mid-town Haapsalu was filled with nostalgic vehicles on Saturday afternoon as a parade of old-time cars, motorbikes, trucks and mopeds took over the Western Estonian city for the Nostalgia Days festival.

The organizers of the annual Nostalgia Days said summers always last longer in Haapsalu. The 16th rendition of the festival capped off the summer months with some conditions added due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Roman Sultangirejev, organizer of the festival, said: "We have tried to distance things as much as possible this year. The car show and fair are both dispersed, in the sense that health is above all."

Concerts, a fashion show and car competitions also took place on Saturday.

