Photos: Wonderland Lights Festival opened at Song Festival Grounds

Wonderland Lights Festival opened at Song Festival Grounds

Wonderland (Imedemaa) light festival.
Friday saw the opening of the Wonderland Lights Festival (Imedemaa Valgusfestival) at Tallinn's Song Festival Grounds hosting over 500 fairy tale characters and sculptures dressed in festive electrical lights.

The festival exhibition's main theme covers "Alice in Wonderland" heroes and scenery. In addition to light sculptures, the Wonderland will treat visitors to laser shows during six consecutive weekends and allow people to stroll down a clump of trees filled with laser beams.

A total of 25 tons of material was brought to Estonia for the light festival. The handmade figures rest on metal frames covered with silk and are illuminated from within using special lights.

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Marcus Turovski

