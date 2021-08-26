Gallery: Song Festival Grounds host dozens of food trucks

Over 60 food trucks have set up shop in the Tallinn Song Festival Grounds (Lauluväljak) for the two-day Tallinn Food Truck Festival, ERR's Menu portal reports.

Local producers of street food are vying for attention with those from neighboring countries such as Latvia, while both international and domestic fare is on offer to the paying public.

The festival continues Friday, while awards will be granted for best food truck design and, of course, best food.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

