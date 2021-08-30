Gallery: Soapbox cars racing at Tallinn Song Festival Grounds

On Sunday, people lined up their soapbox cars for a race at the Tallinn Song Festival Grounds.

The festival at the Song Festival Grounds also allowed people to get acquainted with some animals, such as horses, rabbits and goats. While goats were chewing on grass, a collection of self-made vehicles gathered behind the singing arch to line them up.

Event organizer Daniil Kuznetsov told ETV's daily affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" that students in Ohio, U.S.A. first put together a soapbox car some 80 years ago. "It is 100 percent a handmade vehicle. If you have some regular materials at home that can be used, everyone can construct their own car. There are hundreds of option. I can say all the cars are different," Kuznetsov said.

The cars raced downhill from singing arch, giving some cars enough speed to have to hit the brakes at the end, but some had to instead use their feet to pick up more speed.

