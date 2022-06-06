Gallery: Narva hosts soapbox rally during 'City Days' celebrations

On Saturday lunchtime, contestants in a whole host of whacky and wonderful homemade machines gathered on the hill at the top of Narva's Aleksander Puškini tänav to take part in the city's 12th annual soapbox rally.

The soapbox rally, sponsored by the U.S. Embassy in Estonia since 2007, was part of this year's 'Narva City Days' celebrations. The rally has simple rules: all vehicles must have steering and brakes, but under no circumstances can they have engines.

There are no restrictions on the size, scope or creativity of vehicles entered in the competition, with participating teams receiving up to €50 each to cover costs needed to make their 'soapbox' creations come to life.

In addition to crowd favorites from the local area, this year's rally also welcomed contestants from as far afield as Latvia and Bulgaria, with even SpongeBob SquarePants making the trip from Bikini Bottom to get involved.

