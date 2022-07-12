Rally Estonia 2022: Increase in traffic checks in southern Estonia mid-July

News
Police officer on motorcycle at the rally event 2021.
Police officer on motorcycle at the rally event 2021. Source: PPA
News

In the second half of the week, Rally Estonia 2022 will bring hundreds of Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) officers to the roads of southern Estonia, where they will conduct stricter than usual traffic checks.

Despite the winding roads and heavy traffic in southern Estonia, the previous year's rally event went off without a hitch.

The PPA had the most trouble with reckless drivers who were hurrying from one stage of the event to the next. In four days, almost 700 speeding drivers were apprehended, despite the fact that the rally schedule was designed to allow everyone to reach the next stage well on time, and within speed limits.

"To make sure that the world's most spectacular motorsport event is not accompanied by serious accidents due to speeding or drunk driving, police and volunteers will conduct more frequent traffic controls in southern Estonia on those days," said Andrus Reimaa, head of the police rally operation.

Hundreds of PPA and auxiliary police officers, colleagues from the Finnish, Latvian, and Lithuanian police forces and mobile speed cameras will work together to keep public order and control traffic in southern Estonia during these days.

"In the busiest locations, Team Motohunt will redirect traffic and accompany rally drivers from one event to the next. When you see a motorcyclist wearing a reflective helmet escorting a rally participant, please let them pass by," the chief of police said.

Drivers in the rally area can avoid dangerous situations only by following the directions of traffic controllers.

"We recommend that everyone arrives at the rally event knowing where they want to go and how long it will take to get there, which means that arrival and parking times should be planned in advance. It is also important to follow the rules when parking vehicles and camping to avoid causing any further damage to landowners."

The motorsport and entertainment event WRC Rally Estonia 2022 takes place in southern Estonia from July 14 to 17.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:12

High winds bring spectacular waterspouts on both sides of Finnish gulf

14:45

Two golds for Estonia's seniors at Euro Basketball Championships in Malaga

14:12

Tallinn names new transport chief

13:46

Eesti Energia ready to implement incoming coalition electricity price plan

13:31

Riigikogu standing committee chairs to be redistributed under new coalition

12:44

Tallinn street art campaign draws attention to impact of climate change

12:16

Rally Estonia 2022: Increase in traffic checks in southern Estonia mid-July

11:49

EU agencies recommend second COVID boosters for elderly, medically at risk

11:16

Fishing lobbyists challenge government over Linnamäe hydroelectric dam

10:44

Eesti Gaas buys €300 million worth of Norwegian LNG for coming winter

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Estonia to develop first nationwide Hydrogen Valley

11.07

Reform, Isamaa, SDE each to receive five ministerial portfolios Updated

11.07

Electricity in Estonia soars to up to €550 per megawatt-hour Monday

09:41

Weather service issues heavy rain warning across Estonia

11.07

Daily: Ex-Reform MP Palling involved in multiple conflicts of interest

09.07

Traffic scheme to change in Kesklinn, Põhja-Tallinn in July

10:44

Eesti Gaas buys €300 million worth of Norwegian LNG for coming winter

11.07

Finance minister: Coalition agreement to have €270 million budgetary impact

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: