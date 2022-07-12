Rally Estonia 2022: Increase in traffic checks in southern Estonia mid-July

In the second half of the week, Rally Estonia 2022 will bring hundreds of Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) officers to the roads of southern Estonia, where they will conduct stricter than usual traffic checks.

Despite the winding roads and heavy traffic in southern Estonia, the previous year's rally event went off without a hitch.

The PPA had the most trouble with reckless drivers who were hurrying from one stage of the event to the next. In four days, almost 700 speeding drivers were apprehended, despite the fact that the rally schedule was designed to allow everyone to reach the next stage well on time, and within speed limits.

"To make sure that the world's most spectacular motorsport event is not accompanied by serious accidents due to speeding or drunk driving, police and volunteers will conduct more frequent traffic controls in southern Estonia on those days," said Andrus Reimaa, head of the police rally operation.

Hundreds of PPA and auxiliary police officers, colleagues from the Finnish, Latvian, and Lithuanian police forces and mobile speed cameras will work together to keep public order and control traffic in southern Estonia during these days.

"In the busiest locations, Team Motohunt will redirect traffic and accompany rally drivers from one event to the next. When you see a motorcyclist wearing a reflective helmet escorting a rally participant, please let them pass by," the chief of police said.

Drivers in the rally area can avoid dangerous situations only by following the directions of traffic controllers.

"We recommend that everyone arrives at the rally event knowing where they want to go and how long it will take to get there, which means that arrival and parking times should be planned in advance. It is also important to follow the rules when parking vehicles and camping to avoid causing any further damage to landowners."

The motorsport and entertainment event WRC Rally Estonia 2022 takes place in southern Estonia from July 14 to 17.

