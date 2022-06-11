Commemorative stamp marks 100 years of US-Estonia official relations

The centennial of diplomatic relations between Estonia and the United States is being marked by a commemorative stamp, issued by the state postal service Eesti Post/Ominva.

Former Estonian Ambassador to the U.S. (2018-2021) and current Ministry of Foreign Affairs Secretary-General Jonatan Vseviov said: "The U.S. has always been a strong supporter of Estonia's independence and the Estonian state."

"The U.S. never recognized the Soviet occupation of Estonia. Throughout the decades when Estonia was subjected to foreign rule, the national flag of independent Estonia was displayed alongside other national flags at the U.S. State Department," Vseviov added, according to a press release.

"This flag as the symbol of a free Estonia was presented to Estonia by U.S. Secretary of State James Baker during his visit to Tallinn in 1991," went on.

The unveiling of the first-day cover, on the morning of Friday June 17, will take place at the foreign affairs ministry.

Speaking of the 100th anniversary of the establishment of U.S.-Estonian relations and the recognition of the Republic of Estonia de jure, by the U.S., which took place on July 28 1922, during the presidency of Warren Harding, Brian Roraff, Chargé d'Affairs at the U.S. embassy in Tallinn and the highest-ranking U.S. diplomat based in Estonia at present said: "It is clear that relationship between the U.S. and Estonia is stronger than ever. We are honored to celebrate this important milestone with a commemorative stamp and thank Eesti Post and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for this honor."

The stamp was designed by Indrek Ilves (see image above) and printed by the Vaba Maa printing house.

With a print run of 20,000 and a nominal value of €1.90, the stamp can be used in the international mail as well as domestically, and will be available for purchase shortly after the launch.

The stamp will be presented by Omniva CEO Mart Mägi, along with Secretary General Vseviov and Chargé d'Affaires Roraff.

The ceremony will be followed by an academic conference exploring the relations between the Baltic States and the U.S., featuring former Estonia president Toomas Hendrik Ilves, Professor Andres Kasekamp of the University of Toronto, and Associate Professor Kaarel Piirimäe of the University of Tartu, together with academic colleagues from the universities of London, Kaunas (LIthuania), Georgia and Greifswald (Germany).

The presentation can be followed on the day, starting at 9.30 a.m. Estonian time, Friday, June 17, via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs YouTube channel.

--

