Ambassador: Russian attacks on Kyiv message to USA

Kaimo Kuusk.
Kaimo Kuusk. Source: ERR
Estonian Ambassador to Ukraine Kaimo Kuusk said that Russia's attacks on Kyiv are likely aimed at sending a message to USA. He does not deem it likely Russia will attempt to take the Ukrainian capital again.

"On the one hand, Russia is trying to hinder weapons aid from the West, while it could also be seen as a message to the United States. A new U.S. ambassador to Kyiv was appointed after an absence of two years. They presented their credentials to President Zelenskyy on June 1," Kuusk told "Aktuaalne kaamera" news.

Kuusk does not deem it likely Russia would try to take Kyiv again. "They would have to take Severodonetsk first and move from there. They have not managed that much and have been repulsed near Kharkiv. I see no attack on Kyiv as things stand," Kuusk suggested.

Embassies have started to return to the Ukrainian capital. Kuusk said around 50 are staffed again. "A little over half, with most European ambassadors present. Only Belgium and Ireland are missing from those who were here before the war," he said.

The word in the diplomatic corps is that weapons assistance for Ukraine should be expedited, while there is little support for French President Emmanuel Macron's idea that Russia must not be humiliated. "Different countries sport different paces. I have yet to speak to a diplomat here who approves of Macron's recent moves."

Kuusk suggested that the war ending depends on weapons aid sent to Ukraine. "This war will end in victory for Ukraine. How quickly that will happen depends entirely on how quickly the West will get the arms Ukraine has requested to them," the ambassador remarked.

