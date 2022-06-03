Kallas to discuss security with German chancellor next week

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas will meet with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, Latvian Prime Minister Krišjanis Karinš and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Vilnius on Tuesday to discuss regional security.

The discussions will focus on preparations for the NATO summit in Madrid later this summer and how to strengthen the alliance's eastern flank. Support for Ukraine and Russia's political and economic isolation will be raised.

A bilateral meeting between Kallas and Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonyte will also be held.

The Estonian prime minister will also visit London on Monday.

