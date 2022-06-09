Estonia opens honorary consul's office in Cork, Ireland

News
Opening of the Estonian honorary consul's office in Cork, Ireland, June 8 2022.
Opening of the Estonian honorary consul's office in Cork, Ireland, June 8 2022. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
News

An honorary consul's office in Cork city, Ireland, has opened, the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs says.

Local businessman Neil Kenefick has been named honorary consul, while Estonia's ambassador to Ireland, Aino Lepik von Wirén, said of the appointment that: "Neil Kenefick's long-term experience in running his company, his contacts network in Cork and Ireland in general, as well as his personal business ties with Estonia, are good preconditions for developing economic relations between Estonia and Ireland and increasing tourism and investments between Estonia and Ireland."

Opening an honorary consul's office in the Republic of Ireland's second city, at least in terms of population, is a reported as a welcome step in strengthening the bilateral relations of the two countries.

Around 3,000 Estonian citizens live in Ireland, the ministry added, and the new office will make it easier to provide consular services to Estonian citizens in the region – which will cover the counties Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford.

Ambassador Lepik von Wirén and Undersecretary for Legal and Consular Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Erki Kodar attended the opening ceremony, along with Deputy Mayor of Cork Des Cahill, businessman and former Center MP Imre Sooäär and representatives of the network of Cork's honorary consuls, Irish companies and the local Estonian community.

Erki Kodar said: "By adding an honorary consul in Cork, we are expanding the reach of our network of honorary consuls, which helps us to improve the provision of consular services to our citizens abroad and work towards practical cooperation between the entrepreneurs of Estonia and Ireland."

"Every new honorary consul expands Estonia's diplomatic reach worldwide and increases our influence and network. Considering the size of the Estonian community in Ireland, the honorary consul will help us provide more efficient assistance to our citizens," he went on, according to a ministry press release.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:46

Estonian Riina Kionka appointed EU ambassador to Pakistan Updated

17:38

Rail Baltic interim report: Work on several projects underway

17:14

Ranking: University of Tartu remains among top 300 universities worldwide

16:56

Estonia opens honorary consul's office in Cork, Ireland

16:30

Isamaa to stick to child benefits hike demand in potential Reform coalition

16:16

The price of motor fuels could remain at €2 per liter for a long time

15:49

Diesel in Estonia breaks the €2 per liter mark

15:46

Prosecution preparing Clyde Kull charges Updated

15:17

Report: Estonia must ramp up fight against discrimination, hate speech

14:56

Appointment of new ISS chief postponed due to government crisis

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

31.05

Estonia clocks fastest inflation in the Eurozone at 20.1 percent

08.06

Estonian writer opens first 'Introverts Reserve' in Viljandi County

08.06

Burning bus creates clouds of black smoke in Tallinn

06.06

Quarter of Estonian residents do not agree Russia is behind war in Ukraine

08.06

Developer plans to renovate Tallinn's Patarei Sea Fortress by 2025

08.06

EKRE leader: Helir-Valdor Seeder touted as possible next prime minister

09:24

Largest ever NATO exercise taking place in Baltic States, Poland

14:07

PM: Reform for extraordinary elections but decision up to the president

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: