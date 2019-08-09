ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Irish Estonian Business Network closes its doors ({{commentsTotal}})

Economy
ERR News
The IEBN has stopped its operations.
The IEBN has stopped its operations. Source: IEBN
Economy

The Irish Estonian Business Network, an organization aimed at fostering Estonian-Irish relations in business, culture and other areas, has ceased its operations after five years.

According to data on the companies register and the e-krediidiinfo portal, the organization has been placed into liquidation.

Supported by the Irish Embassy in Estonia and Enterprise Ireland, the IEBN was founded in 2014 and included cybersecurity, fintech and tourism among its spheres of interest, as well as organizing presentations and social events.

ERR News approached the Irish Embassy in Estonia and IEBN board, neither were available for comment. The organization's website had also been taken down.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

irish estonian relationsiebn


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

OPINION FESTIVAL 2019
MORE NEWS
08.08

Interview: Kaja Kallas on EKRE, current government, perspective of Reform

08.08

NATO jets spot Russian military aircraft near Latvian border

08.08

Toom on coalition: Clear signal needed — knock off this nonsense

08.08

Interior Ministry: SDE bill amending Citizenship Act requires analysis

07.08

Sebe to take over seven Harju County bus routes next February

Opinion
Business
07.08

Bank of Estonia: July alcohol excise duty cut slowed inflation

07.08

July consumer price index up 2.1 percent on year

06.08

Tax Board: Second quarter intragroup lending from Estonia up

06.08

Preliminary hearing in Lember benefit fraud case to be held next Monday

06.08

Developer promising odorless, zero-waste production at planned Ahtme plant

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
17:35

Economist: Slowdown attributable to decline in shale oil product exports

16:43

Estonian experts: Russian heliport on Gogland a demonstration of power

16:10

Paper: Amazon establishes subsidiary in Estonia

14:51

LIVE at 4 p.m.: Youth of Europe Opinion Festival panel

14:46

Opinion: Ignorance, absurdity, and hope at the 2019 Opinion Festival

14:20

Irish Estonian Business Network closes its doors

13:49

Ministry of Culture to establish Tartu office on Pepleri Street

12:55

Passenger arriving from Kiev dies at Tallinn Airport

11:44

Steel fabrications producer announces €10 million Narva extension project

11:04

Estonia wants increased US involvement in backing Baltic region security

09:49

Kontaveit out of Toronto singles, still in doubles

09:38

Opinion Festival: English-language panels happening on Friday

09:11

ERR News hosts Opinion Festival panel discussion on immigration

09:08

June exports, imports down 8 percent on year

08.08

Mihkelson: Russia continuing to militarize Gulf of Finland

08.08

ESTPLA-32 takes over mission in Mali

08.08

Estonia seeking to make e-residency more efficient for entrepreneurs

08.08

Coalition marks 100 days in government, Ratas promising 1,306 more Updated

08.08

Government affirms record €1.86 billion revenue of state-owned companies

08.08

2019 half-year tax receipts up 5 percent on year

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: