Irish Estonian Business Network closes its doors

The Irish Estonian Business Network, an organization aimed at fostering Estonian-Irish relations in business, culture and other areas, has ceased its operations after five years.

According to data on the companies register and the e-krediidiinfo portal, the organization has been placed into liquidation.

Supported by the Irish Embassy in Estonia and Enterprise Ireland, the IEBN was founded in 2014 and included cybersecurity, fintech and tourism among its spheres of interest, as well as organizing presentations and social events.

ERR News approached the Irish Embassy in Estonia and IEBN board, neither were available for comment. The organization's website had also been taken down.

