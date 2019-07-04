Irish 'Downton Abbey' star attending Song Festival

As if Tallinn had not already had its fair share of star-spotting lately with the ongoing filming of upcoming Christopher Nolan-directed movie "Tenet," Irish actor Maria Doyle Kennedy ("Downton Abbey," "The General," "Father Ted") has also announced a trip to the Estonian capital for the Song Festival taking place this weekend.

"On a plane about to depart for Tallinn, Estonia to hear and see and swoon and possibly have my internal organs rearranged by the Song Festival there. You know how much I love and believe in the power of singing," Doyle Kennedy tweeted ahead of her trip.

A singer herself, with a string of albums going back 30 years, Doyle Kennedy first combined the role with acting when she appeared as Natalie Murphy in the movie version of Roddy Doyle novel "The Commitments."

She joined the cast of "Downton Abbey" in 2011, playing Vera Bates in the popular series, and also played Catherine of Aragon, first wife of English King Henry VIII, in period drama "The Tudors."

The XXVII Estonian Song and Dance Festival runs from Friday, July 5 to Sunday, July 7. More information is here.

