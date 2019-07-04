Song and Dance Festival performances to be broadcast in other towns, online

Tens of thousands are expected to attend the three performances of the XX Dance Festival and two concerts of the 150th anniversary, XXVII Song Festival "My Fatherland is My Love" ("Minu Arm" in Estonian). While general admission tickets are still available to both Song Festival concerts, Dance Festival tickets have long since been sold out. Missed out on getting a ticket or can't make it to Tallinn? There are several other ways you can still enjoy the festival, both across Estonia and around the world.

NB! All times listed are in EEST (UTC+3, or seven hours ahead of Eastern Daylight Time).

Thursday, July 4

7:00 p.m. ⁠— XX Dance Festival, I performance

-live broadcast: Vikerraadio and ERR.ee ⁠9:00 p.m. — "Kannelde öö" concert

-live broadcast: Vikerraadio, Klassikaraadio

Friday, July 5

2:00 p.m. ⁠— Folk Music Festival

-live broadcast: ETV, Vikerraadio 6:00 p.m. ⁠— XX Dance Festival, III performance

-live broadcast: ETV, ETV+

Saturday, July 6

⁠1:00-6:00 p.m. — Song and Dance Festival parade

-live broadcast: ETV, ETV2, ETV+, Vikerraadio, Raadio 4 ⁠7:00 p.m. — XXVII Song Festival I concert "To the Teacher"

-live broadcast: ETV, ETV2, ETV+, Vikerraadio, Klassikaraadio, Raadio 4

Sunday, July 7

2:00 p.m. ⁠— XXVII Song Festival II concert "My Fatherland is My Love"

-live broadcast: ETV, ETV+, Vikerraadio, Klassikaraadio

-live broadcast with sign language interpretation: ERR.ee

Public viewings in other towns, cities

In honor of the song festival's jubilee, 14 other towns and cities across Estonia will broadcast Sunday's 2 p.m. concert live as well, setting up 3x5-meter public jumbo screens and seating for the public. Many locations will also broadcast a recording of this year's Dance Festival performance beforehand as well. Admission to all of these viewings is free.

Locations for Sunday's public viewings include:

-Freedom Square, Tallinn

-Port of Orjaku, Hiiumaa

-Rapla Central Square

-Kuressaare Central Square, Saaremaa

-Pärnu Children's Park

The following locations will broadcast the Dance Festival prior to the live Song Festival broadcast as well:

-Taagepera Castle Park, Valga County, at 10:00 a.m.

-Põlva Central Square, at 11:00 a.m.

-Loosi Manor, Võru County, at 11:00 a.m.

-Jõgeva Cultural Centre, at 11:00 a.m.

-Narva Castle, at 11:00 a.m.

-Haapsalu Swedish Market, at 11:00 a.m.

-Estonian National Museum (ERM), Tartu, at 11:00 a.m.

-Viljandi Song Festival Grounds, at 11:30 a.m.

-Paide Central Square, at 12:00 p.m.

Several locations will also offer family activities, craft stalls and food stands for visitors to enjoy.

Public viewings are being arranged in cooperation between the Folk Culture Centre, the Estonian Song and Dance Celebration Foundation and Estonian Public Broadcasting (ERR).

Estonia celebrating double jubilee

The XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival "My Fatherland is My Love" ("Minu Arm" in Estonian) will take place from Thursday, July 4 through Sunday, July 7.

Click here for information regarding the schedule, tickets and more.

