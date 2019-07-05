ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Gallery: ERR preparing to broadcast final performance of XX Dance Festival ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR's team is at Kalev Stadium, where it will be broadcasting the final performance of the XX Dance Festival live on Friday night. July 5, 2019.
Open gallery
25 photos
Photo: ERR's team is at Kalev Stadium, where it will be broadcasting the final performance of the XX Dance Festival live on Friday night. July 5, 2019. Author: Liis Sinitamm/ERR
News

Over ten thousand dancers and thousands more spectators will fill the field and stands at the sold-out third and final performance of the XX Dance Festival "My Fatherland is My Love" ("Minu Arm" in Estonian). ETV will be broadcasting the performance live beginning at 5:45 p.m. EEST (10:45 a.m. EDT), and viewers worldwide can watch the broadcast at ERR.ee.

The XX Dance Festival is dedicated to the 85-year dance festival tradition, with the program for each category of dancers including classic dances from previous festivals.

The festival includes newer dances as well, however, with seven of the 28 dances commissioned and choreographed for this year's jubilee dance festival.

In order to ensure that everything runs smoothly on Friday evening, ERR's broadcast team headed to Kalev Stadium early in the afternoon already to set up shop.

Thursday evening's opening performance of the Dance Festival was broadcast live by Vikerraadio, whose team likewise worked on site at Kalev Stadium.

Estonia celebrating double jubilee

The XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival "My Fatherland is My Love" ("Minu Arm" in Estonian) began on Thursday, July 4 and will run through Sunday, July 7.

Click here for information regarding the schedule, tickets and more.

Don't have tickets or can't make it to Tallinn, or even Estonia? Click here for more information regarding ERR broadcasts of several performances of the Song and Dance Festival.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

estonian song and dance festival


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonian Song and Dance Festival
More news
PACE restores russian voting rights
MORE NEWS
04.07

Electric scooter accident reminder that usage under influence prohibited

04.07

Tallinn mayor: Centre/EKRE deal only Russian language education safeguard

04.07

Prime minister hails Baltic Protector international cooperation

04.07

Song and Dance Festival performances to be broadcast in other towns, online

04.07

Foreign Minister: CEE nations underrepresented in top-level EU appointments

04.07

Education minister in Paris for G7 meeting

04.07

IT minister convenes inaugural e-voting working group

03.07

President visits elite UK amphibious unit on exercise with Defence League

Opinion
12:31

Citybee to make 100 more electric scooters available

11:58

Inflation 2.4 percent to June, food and transport biggest contributors

11:26

Dance Festival interpreted for people with visual impairments

10:40

Gallery: Allied units in joint amphibious landing exercise

10:01

Gallery, video: First performance of XX Dance Festival

Business
01.07

Monday marks income tax payments, refunds deadline for individuals

01.07

State tentatively moving back into electric vehicle purchase support

30.06

Air Baltic paints Airbus A220-300 in Estonian colors

29.06

Minister: State prepared to back potential new shale oil refinery

28.06

Retail trade turnover growth decelerates in May

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch and Listen
Latest news
14:42

Gallery: ERR preparing to broadcast final performance of XX Dance Festival

14:25

Interior minster wants to lift polling station party materials law

12:31

Citybee to make 100 more electric scooters available

11:58

Inflation 2.4 percent to June, food and transport biggest contributors

11:26

Dance Festival interpreted for people with visual impairments

10:40

Gallery: Allied units in joint amphibious landing exercise

10:01

Gallery, video: First performance of XX Dance Festival

09:52

German family finds bullet from Telliskivi shooting in their luggage

08:10

Kanepi out of Wimbledon, Kontaveit out of ladies' doubles

04.07

Song and Dance Festival may be wet one as storm approaches Estonia

04.07

Non-native speaker Estonian language skills improving, work still needed

04.07

Electric scooter accident reminder that usage under influence prohibited

04.07

Galleries: Dancers hold final rehearsals for Dance Festival Updated

04.07

Tallinn mayor: Centre/EKRE deal only Russian language education safeguard

04.07

Prime minister hails Baltic Protector international cooperation

04.07

Irish 'Downton Abbey' star attending Song Festival

04.07

Foreign Minister: CEE nations underrepresented in top-level EU appointments

04.07

Education minister in Paris for G7 meeting

04.07

Oil shale cutbacks will bring industry to a halt, says municipality chief

04.07

IT minister convenes inaugural e-voting working group

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: