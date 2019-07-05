Gallery: ERR preparing to broadcast final performance of XX Dance Festival

Over ten thousand dancers and thousands more spectators will fill the field and stands at the sold-out third and final performance of the XX Dance Festival "My Fatherland is My Love" ("Minu Arm" in Estonian). ETV will be broadcasting the performance live beginning at 5:45 p.m. EEST (10:45 a.m. EDT), and viewers worldwide can watch the broadcast at ERR.ee.

The XX Dance Festival is dedicated to the 85-year dance festival tradition, with the program for each category of dancers including classic dances from previous festivals.

The festival includes newer dances as well, however, with seven of the 28 dances commissioned and choreographed for this year's jubilee dance festival.

In order to ensure that everything runs smoothly on Friday evening, ERR's broadcast team headed to Kalev Stadium early in the afternoon already to set up shop.

Thursday evening's opening performance of the Dance Festival was broadcast live by Vikerraadio, whose team likewise worked on site at Kalev Stadium.

Estonia celebrating double jubilee

The XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival "My Fatherland is My Love" ("Minu Arm" in Estonian) began on Thursday, July 4 and will run through Sunday, July 7.

