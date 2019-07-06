Gallery, full video: Final performance of XX Dance Festival

The sold-out third and final performance of the XX Dance Festival "My Fatherland is My Love" ("Minu Arm" in Estonian) was held on Friday evening, bringing 10,500 dancers and gymnasts to Tallinn's Kalev Stadium in the culmination of years of work and rehearsals. ERR broadcast the performance live on several TV channels and radio stations as well as online.

The XX Dance Festival is dedicated to the 85-year dance festival tradition, with the program for each category of dancers including classic dances from previous festivals. The festival includes newer dances as well, however, with seven of the 28 dances commissioned and choreographed for this year's jubilee dance festival.

"Tuljak," an indisputable favorite of dancers and spectators alike, was written by Anna Raudkats, with music by Miina Härma and lyrics by Karl Ferdinand Karlsson. The dance was arranged for the XX Dance Festival by Vaike Rajaste, Ülle Feršel, Helena-Mariana Reimann, Agne Kurrikoff-Herman, Erika Põlendik and Urve Keskküla.

All of the more than 10,500 dancers and gymnasts took to the field for the final dance.

Estonia celebrating double jubilee

The XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival "My Fatherland is My Love" ("Minu Arm" in Estonian) began on Thursday, July 4 and will run through Sunday, July 7.

