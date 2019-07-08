Gallery: Song Festival Grounds nearly spotless by midday Monday

The two-day XXVII Song Festival "My Fatherland is My Love" ("Minu Arm" in Estonian), which celebrated the 150th anniversary of the first Estonian Song Festival in 1869, saw some 100,000 performers and spectators alike at the Tallinn Song Festival Grounds on Saturday and Sunday. By midday Monday, the grounds were nonetheless nearly spotless already.

"Nothing broke or was broken at the Song Festival Grounds," grounds chairman Urmo Saareoja said at a press conference on Monday. "People acted civilly. I chalk this up to the sale of alcohol being prohibited."

Ticket sales to Sunday's concert were cut off for safety and security reasons after capacity at the grounds reached a combined 95,000.

The double-jubilee XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival "My Fatherland is My Love" ("Minu Arm" in Estonian) began on Thursday, July 4 and ran through Sunday, July 7.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!