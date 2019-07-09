ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Opinion: Song and Dance Festival not the preserve of politicians ({{commentsTotal}})

Opinion
By Merilin Pärli, ERR
ERR journalist and Song Festival participant Merilin Pärli
ERR journalist and Song Festival participant Merilin Pärli Source: ERR
Opinion

The Estonian Song and Dance Festival is for everyone, regardless of constitution, regimes and governments. It is not the preserve of politicians, and so should not be hijacked by them, writes ERR's Merilin Pärli, a participant in the Song Festival herself.

Every five years is that time again: We all come to the Song Festival Grounds' "Singing Arch" and sing shoulder-to-shoulder. Plus the public sings along, sitting tightly as they are on the facing grass.

Those Estonians who prefer to sit alone and seek out a table in a cafe, far from others, can meet their own needs and soak up the festival as if they were a performer backstage, patiently waiting their turn, then gradually, as buses start to roll, ranks of them can head off joyously, still singing, and sitting close together as they make their way home.

It's a meeting place of joy, emotion and boldness!

This is exactly how it was this time, as well. Songs, both new and well-known classics, side-by-side, as, after all, what would the Song Festival be without [festival standby] "Mesipuu" or [Estonian composer and conductor, commemorated by a famous statue which presides over the festival grounds, Gustav] Ernesaks?

The wave of emotion and warm feelings the Song Festival brings carries on for long afterwards, and in the days following, people cannot sit still or even walk around normally. Who said Estonians were dull?!

But then, there is this one bitter little pill, which tends to repeat at each festival: The politician's (read: Minister of Culture) speech. In 2009, then-culture minister Laine Randjärv (then, Laine Jänes), in addition to making a speech, took over the combined choirs and led one song. Because she could. This time the politician's speech was embodied by current culture minister Tõnis Lukas.

Lukas did something which should never be done: overwhelmed emotionally by the masses in attendance, went down the route of a political thread in his speech, and was unable to resist.

He just came along and hijacked the Song Festival, as if it were a totally new event that couldn't happen without him, rather than a national and age-old celebration.

He made a political point out of patriotic songs from Alo Mattiisen and Jüri Leesment being left out this year, and took the words of those songs out of context, adding in his own political context. Again, he did this, because he could.

Figuratively speaking, Lukas set fire to the fuel tank.

An audience already fortified with patriotic songs was in the palm of his hand; it was easy to find emotions from the audience, which supported his message. They were intoxicated.

However, more than a few among the ranks of singers and audience alike who found this befuddled performance embarrassing, and failed to understand why it was necessary to make yet another beautiful song festival about politics again. Why the political points-scoring?

It was painful and demanding on credulity, something also reflected in the physiognomies of those singers beamed on to the screens during the live transmission, and then taking on a life of its own via social media.

"What's going on?" we asked one another. Some of us even hid our faces with embarrassment.

I understand perfectly well that the Song and Dance Festival is funded by the Ministry of Culture and as such is the biggest event within its remit.

However, to use this as justification for the minister's speech amounts to an abuse of power, which is a good thing to avoid.

The Song Festival is not a place for policy making. Consequently, speeches should be confined to those from the president, which this time was notably warm and cordial.

Our 150-year-old celebration is too great and too dignified to be given to politicians to aggrandize themselves simply because their office allows them to do so.

An "Estonian thing" is not the domain of any political party or other political force or interest group. It's for all of us. Hence why no one can use it for their own benefit.

This is because we know that the power of the word is mighty, as is the power of the song lyric, as we know full well from our song festival tradition.

In order to avoid this temptation in future, the Song and Dance Festival could make it policy not to permit politicians to make speeches from the conductor's podium, including the culture minister who heads up the celebration.

The Song and Dance Festival does not belong to the Minister of Culture. It is all of Estonia's song festival, and we won't allow it to be hijacked by politicians.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

opinionministry of culturetõnis lukasestonian song and dance festival


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonian Song and Dance Festival
More news
PACE restores russian voting rights
MORE NEWS
08.07

Maxima bans sale of energy drinks to minors in Estonia

08.07

Bill lifting election campaigning restrictions ready for cabinet discussion

08.07

Nordica Saaremaa route cancellation appeal overturned

08.07

Radio station and both Helmes fined over election day broadcast

08.07

Interior minister on Hungary visit

08.07

New Latvian president takes office Monday

08.07

EKRE getting Russian support due to Islam issue, says MEP

06.07

Gallery: 47,000 performers march in Song and Dance Festival parade

Opinion
09.07

More than half million tune in to watch Song and Dance Festival

09.07

Minister's Song Festival speech on agenda, content own idea, say organizers

09.07

Moscow to hold fireworks shows for 75th anniversary of Baltic city captures Updated

09.07

Reinsalu: Russia systematically violating OSCE principles

09.07

Vesterbacka wants Chinese company in on Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel build Updated

Business
04.07

Oil shale cutbacks will bring industry to a halt, says municipality chief

02.07

Statistics: Industrial production in small year-on-year rise

01.07

Excise duty cuts already leading to reduced prices to consumers

01.07

Strawberry season productive so far, but prices unlikely to fall further

01.07

25 percent excise duty cuts comes into effect Monday

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

09.07

Opinion: Song and Dance Festival not the preserve of politicians

09.07

More than half million tune in to watch Song and Dance Festival

09.07

Minister's Song Festival speech on agenda, content own idea, say organizers

09.07

Moscow to hold fireworks shows for 75th anniversary of Baltic city captures Updated

09.07

Reinsalu: Russia systematically violating OSCE principles

09.07

Vesterbacka wants Chinese company in on Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel build Updated

09.07

Inspectorate: Number of youth under 15 working has increased

09.07

Traffic restrictions to enter into effect on Laagna Road Wednesday

09.07

Ieva Ilves may end up adviser to new Latvian president

09.07

May exports up 8 percent, imports 3 percent on year

09.07

Government nominates Simson candidate for European Commissioner

08.07

Maxima bans sale of energy drinks to minors in Estonia

08.07

Peeter Perens: Song Festival the birth certificate of the Estonian people

08.07

Latvia temporarily cuts own excise duty on spirits by 15 percent

08.07

Bill lifting election campaigning restrictions ready for cabinet discussion

08.07

Gallery: Song Festival Grounds nearly spotless by midday Monday

08.07

Nordica Saaremaa route cancellation appeal overturned

08.07

Gallery, video: Diaspora Estonians dance at Freedom Square

08.07

Radio station and both Helmes fined over election day broadcast

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: