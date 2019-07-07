The second and final concert of the XXVII Song Festival, "My Fatherland is My Love" ("Minu Arm" in Estonian), began at 2:00 p.m. EEST (7 a.m. EDT) on Sunday, lasting through 9:30 p.m.

Watch videos of Sunday's performances of some favorite classics below.

"Kes selle tamme istutas"

"Ilus oled isamaa"

"Ta lendab mesipuu poole"

"Mu isamaa on minu arm"

"Ärkamise aeg"

The XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival "My Fatherland is My Love" ("Minu Arm" in Estonian) began on Thursday, July 4 and ran through Sunday, July 7.

