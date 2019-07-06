Gallery: 47,000 performers march in Song and Dance Festival parade

A total of over 47,000 performers are participating in the Song and Dance Festival parade, with which the Song Festival flame will be delivered to the Song Festival Grounds for the opening of the XXVII Song Festival "My Fatherland is My Love" ("Minu Arm" in Estonian). ETV and ERR.ee are broadcasting the hours-long parade live.

The parade was led by the Song Festival flame and the creative directors of the festival, followed by collectives from Tartu, the home of the first Estonian Song Festival in 1869. The kilometers-long parade, which is expected to last some five hours, will be closed out by Tallinn collectives followed by collectives from abroad, including diaspora Estonian ones.

Participants will travel along a five-kilometer route stretching from Freedom Square to the Song Festival Grounds via Pärnu Highway, Narva Highway and Pirita Road.

Organizers are requesting that onlookers keep the parade path clear for participants themselves.

The I concert of the XXVII Song Festival, "To the Teacher," is expected to begin at approximately 7:00 p.m. EEST (12:00 p.m. EDT).

Estonia celebrating double jubilee

The XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival "My Fatherland is My Love" ("Minu Arm" in Estonian) began on Thursday, July 4 and will run through Sunday, July 7.

Click here for information regarding the schedule, tickets and more.

Don't have tickets or can't make it to Tallinn, or even Estonia? Click here for more information regarding ERR broadcasts of several performances of the Song and Dance Festival.

