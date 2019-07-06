Folk dancer proposes to partner at final Dance Festival performance

A member of the Tallinn University of Technology (Taltech) folk dance troupe Kuljus proposed to his partner in the middle of the third and final performance of the XX Dance Festival "My Fatherland is My Love" ("Minu Arm" in Estonian) on at Tallinn's Kalev Stadium on Friday evening. She said yes.

The moment was captured live and broadcast by ERR, meaning that not only did everyone there in person see it; everyone watching live on TV and online saw it as well.

Kristjan, who proposed to Tiina, said that he had come up with the idea a year and a half ago. In reality, however, this was made possible by the fact that five years ago, at the 2014 Song and dance Festival "Touch" ("Puudutus"), Kristjan decided he wanted to take part in the festival.

"Where else to propose if not a beautiful festival, whose slogan is 'My Love'?" he said. "'Touch' was that which touched me, and I proposed at 'My Love.'"

Speaking to ETV news broadcast "Aktuaalne kaamera," Kristjan said that he hopes he and Tiina will be able to attend the 200th anniversary Song and Dance Festival together 50 years from now as well.

"I've had this thought in connection to the entire dance festival as well, and why I thought of proposing at this dance festival was because maybe we'll see the 200th anniversary as well," he explained. "We may not be dancing anymore, but maybe we can watch and participate from the stands. 50 years from now would be a good time to look back and recall the good old days. This has touched me very deeply, and I found my love."

Tiina said that when Kristjan didn't want to put her down following the final lift in the closing dance "Tuljak," a wedding dance, that is when she figured out that something might be happening.

Estonia celebrating double jubilee

The XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival "My Fatherland is My Love" ("Minu Arm" in Estonian) began on Thursday, July 4 and will run through Sunday, July 7.

