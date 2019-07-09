ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

ERR News, ERR
The XXVII Song Festival
The XXVII Song Festival "My Fatherland is My Love." July 2019. Source: Margus Vilisoo/Song and Dance Festival
The double-jubilee XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival "My Fatherland is My Love" ("Minu Arm" in Estonian) brought tens of thousands of singers, dancers and musicians to Tallinn for days of rehearsals, four days of performances and a parade for all performers. ERR covered the jubilee festival in Estonian, Russian and English, with several of the public broadcaster's Estonian- and Russian-language TV channels and radio stations as well as ERR.ee broadcasting parts or all of the festival live. Watch all of the Song and Dance Festival's major performances again in full below.

Friday, June 5

Folk Music Festival
Freedom Square

XX Dance Festival
Kalev Stadium

Saturday, June 6

Song and Dance Festival parade
Freedom Square - Pärnu Highway - Narva Highway - Pirita Road - Tallinn Song Festival Grounds

XXVII Song Festival concert "To the Teacher"
Tallinn Song Festival Grounds

Sunday, June 7

XXVII Song Festival concert "My Love"
Tallinn Song Festival Grounds

XXVII Song Festival concert "My Love"
with Estonian Sign Language interpretation
Tallinn Song Festival Grounds

Song and Dance Festival popular in Estonia, worldwide

A total of 522,000 tuned in to watch at least 15 minutes of the double-jubilee XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival "My Fatherland is My Love" ("Minu Arm" in Estonian) on ETV, ETV2 and the Russian-language ETV+ between Thursday, July 4 and Sunday, July 7.

Thousands more also listened to broadcasts of the festival on Vikerraadio, Klassikaraadio and the Russian-language Raadio 4, as well as watched and listened online in Estonia and around the world.

On Sunday morning, festival organizers also decided to cut off ticket sales to the second and final Song Festival concert that afternoon for safety and security reasons, capping total capacity at the Song Festival Grounds at 95,000.

The jubilee celebrated the 150th anniversary of the first Estonian Song Festival held in Tartu in 1869, as well as the 85th anniversary of the first Dance Festival held in 1934.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Editor: Aili Vahtla


Estonian Song and Dance Festival
