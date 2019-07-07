Gallery, video: XXVII Song Festival concert 'To the Teacher'

The Song Festival flame reached Tallinn Song Festival Grounds together with the parade of 47,000 performers of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival "My Fatherland is My Love" ("Minu Arm" in Estonian) on Saturday afternoon. The flame in the tower was lit to Friedrich Kuhlbars' "Koit," marking the opening of the jubilee Song Festival.

The second and final concert of the XXVII Song Festival, "My Love," begins at 2:00 p.m. EEST (7 a.m. EDT) on Sunday.

Estonia celebrating double jubilee

The XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival "My Fatherland is My Love" ("Minu Arm" in Estonian) began on Thursday, July 4 and will run through Sunday, July 7.

