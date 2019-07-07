Song Festival ticket sales halted, capacity capped at 95,000

Nearly 60,000 tickets were sold in advance to the second and final concert of the XXVII Song Festival "My Fatherland is My Love" ("Minu Arm" in Estonian) on Sunday, where a total of 35,000 people are performing. Song Festival organizers made the call on Sunday to cap total capacity at 95,000 for safety and security reasons, halting ticket sales to the concert. People without tickets are being advised not to come to the gates.

Ticket sales to Sunday's concert are being halted for security reasons, and will only be reopened once the number of attendees to depart the Song Festival Grounds will allow for it.

Anyone without a ticket is being asked to watch the Song Festival live from jumbo screens set up at Tallinn's Freedom Square and Maarjamäe Castle, or one of over a dozen other public jumbo screens set up across Estonia.

First responders confirmed that their priority is to ensure the safety of ticketed festivalgoers.

ETV, ETV+, Vikerraadio and Klassikaraadio are all broadcasting Sunday's concert live beginning at 2:00 p.m. EEST (7 a.m. EDT).

Public viewings in other towns, cities



In honor of the song festival's jubilee, 14 other towns and cities across Estonia will broadcast Sunday's concert live as well, setting up 3x5-meter public jumbo screens and seating for the public. Many locations will also broadcast a recording of this year's Dance Festival performance beforehand as well. Admission to all of these viewings is free.

Locations for Sunday's public viewings include:

-Freedom Square, Tallinn

-Port of Orjaku, Hiiumaa

-Rapla Central Square

-Kuressaare Central Square, Saaremaa

-Pärnu Children's Park

-Taagepera Castle Park, Valga County

-Põlva Central Square

-Loosi Manor, Võru County

-Jõgeva Cultural Centre

-Narva Castle

-Haapsalu Swedish Market

-Estonian National Museum (ERM), Tartu

-Viljandi Song Festival Grounds

-Paide Central Square

Several locations will also offer family activities, craft stalls and food stands for visitors to enjoy.

Public viewings are being arranged in cooperation between the Folk Culture Centre, the Estonian Song and Dance Celebration Foundation and Estonian Public Broadcasting (ERR).

Estonia celebrating double jubilee

The XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival "My Fatherland is My Love" ("Minu Arm" in Estonian) will take place from Thursday, July 4 through Sunday, July 7.

