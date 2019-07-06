ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Gallery: Veteran festival leaders given Song and Dance Festival decorations

President Kersti Kaljulaid met with directors of the Song and Dance Festival in the Rose Garden at Kadriorg Palace. July 4, 2019.
Photo: President Kersti Kaljulaid met with directors of the Song and Dance Festival in the Rose Garden at Kadriorg Palace. July 4, 2019. Author: Priit Mürk/ERR
For the first time in the event's 150-year history, Song and Dance Festival coin brooches (kodarrahad in Estonian) were awarded in honor of longstanding commitment to the Estonian Song and Dance Festival.

2019 marks 150 years since the first Estonian Song Festival was held in Tartu, as well as the 85th anniversary of the first Estonian Dance Festival, which is also the 20th.

In honor of the double-jubilee, and on the initiative of the Ministry of Culture, 2019 was also declared the Year of Estonian Song and Dance.

On the occasion, the Song and Dance Celebration Foundation, the Estonian Choral Association and the Estonian Folk Dance and Folk Music Association (ERRS) together with President Kersti Kaljulaid awarded the first ever Song and Dance Festival coin brooches to individuals who have demonstrated longstanding commitment to the festivals.

Recipients of the decorations were invited to a unique and private ceremony at the Rose Garden at Kadriorg Palace on Thursday.

Among the recipients of the decoration were three individuals connected to ERR: Age Raa, Külli Tüli and Tiia Järg.

The following people received Song and Dance Festival coin brooches for their contributions to the Estonian Song and Dance Festival over the years:

Aarne Saluveer, Aet Maatee, Age Raa, Alli Põrk, Alo Ritsing, Andres Avarand, Angela Arraste, Anneli Mäeots, Ants Soots, Ants Üleoja, Ello Odraks, Ene Jakobson, Ene Vohu, Ene Üleoja, Enn Oja, Erika Kõllo, Erika Põlendik, Ester Mägi, Hando Runnel, Heldur Saade, Helje Põvvat, Helle Mare Kõmmus, Henn Tiivel, Hirvo Surva, Igor Tõnurist, Ilma Adamson, Ilmar Moss, Jaan Laidmets, Jaan Ots, Kaie Kiilaspää, Kalev Järvela, Karl Õiger, Külli Tüli, Leelo Tungal, Leho Muldre, Lennart Jõela, Liia Palmse, Liidia Konsa, Lille-Astra Arraste, Linda Pihu, Lydia Rahula, Maido Saar, Maie Orav, Maire Udras, Marju Viitmaa, Meeli Müller, Merike Toro, Natalja Kuzina, Olav Ehala, Olev Oja, Raul Talmar, Rein Rannap, Silvia Mellik, Tiia Järg, Tiia-Ester Loitme, Tõnis Kõrvits, Undel Kokk, Urve Kilk, Vaike Uibopuu, Valdur Talts, Vello Loogna, Ülle Feršel, Ülo Luht.

Estonia celebrating double jubilee

The XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival "My Fatherland is My Love" ("Minu Arm" in Estonian) began on Thursday, July 4 and will run through Sunday, July 7.

Click here for information regarding the schedule, tickets and more.

Don't have tickets or can't make it to Tallinn, or even Estonia? Click here for more information regarding ERR broadcasts of several performances of the Song and Dance Festival.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

