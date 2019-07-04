ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Galleries: Dancers hold final rehearsals for Dance Festival

News
ERR
Final, dress rehearsal of the XX Dance Festival at Kalev Stadium. July 4, 2019.
Photo: Final, dress rehearsal of the XX Dance Festival at Kalev Stadium. July 4, 2019. Author: Aurelia Minev/ERR
The final two rehearsals for the XX Dance Festival to begin on Thursday evening was held at Kalev Stadium in Tallinn earlier that day. While the morning rehearsal saw some dancers in combinations of folk costume vests, linen shirts and shorts, or wool skirts and headdresses with dance troupe t-shirts, the final rehearsal in the afternoon was a full dress rehearsal, complete with stands full of crowds.

The opening performance of the XX Dance Festival "My Fatherland is My Love" begins at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday. The largest Estonian Dance Festival yet, all three performances of which sold out nearly as soon as tickets went up for sale, will see 10,500 dancers take the field to perform a total of 28 dances.

The XX Dance Festival is dedicated to the 85-year dance festival tradition, with the program for each category of dancers including classic dances from previous festivals. The festival will include newer dances as well, however, with seven of the 28 dances commissioned and choreographed for this year's jubilee dance festival.

The executive director of the XX Dance Festival is Vaike Rajaste; musical director Tonio Tamra; conductor Edmar Tuul; dramaturg Liis Aedmaa.

Festival organizers are requesting that attendees keep a close eye on weather forecasts and dress in anticipation of changing conditions, as Tallinn has seen sun and rain alike this week. Attendees are advised to bring along a windproof jacket or something else warm to wear during the performance.

The performance is expected to last just over two hours.

The second and third performances of the XX Dance Festival will take place on Friday, July 5 at 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Estonia celebrating double jubilee

The XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival "My Fatherland is My Love" ("Minu Arm" in Estonian) will take place from Thursday, July 4 through Sunday, July 7.

Click here for information regarding the schedule, tickets and more.

-

Editor: Aili Vahtla

estonian song and dance festival


Estonian Song and Dance Festival


